South Sudan rebel accuses government of fresh attacks in various locations



January 19, 2018 (JUBA) - The main rebel movement under the overall leadership of the exiled former first vice president in South Sudan has Friday issued a statement giving details of continued military offensives on their positions by the government forces in multiple places across the country.

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA IO Deputy Military Spokesperson, according to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, claimed government forces on Friday morning attacked their base in Pogee as their forces were coming from Pajok where they are stationed since April last year.

The government forces he described as "aggressors" were repulsed with loss, resulting in the death of 7 and several wounded. The clashes have once again displaced the civilians who had returned back from refugee camps in Uganda.

The attack allegedly followed a meeting in which the governor of Imatong state Tobiol Oromo reportedly agreed with the commanding officer of the government forces in Pajok Maj Gen Gildo Oling where Divison 7 is stationed to clear the state of the presence of the armed opposition forces.

“At about 9:40 AM this morning, the regime’s forces teamed up with JEM militias and attacked our military base in Dulu near Raga Town and up to now the fight is still ongoing and has spread up to the IDP camp in our controlled areas. Women and children have been scattered into the bushes seeking for safety,” the statement reads.

The statement further claimed that another attack was carried on Friday morning at 9:40 am by the government forces from Yei town at their base in Minyori, 5 miles on Yei-Maridi road. This attack, according to the rebel official, was repulsed, forcing the government forces to regroup themselves with reinforcement from Yei town and the fight has resumed in Minyori.

“The regime’s governor of Yei River State has ordered his county commissioners to go to their counties. This is a direct declaration of war with the SPLA-IO. As a result, the regime plans to attack our positions in Mudeba, Kinyira and Kupera in Yei River State," the statement adds.

The statement further spoke about an attack by government forces from Mundri on their positions in Bangalo on Thursday. "Their aim is to proceed to Tore Awandi and Diko which are all under the control of the SPLA IO. Louise Lobong Lajore, Governor of Kapoeta state has also sent a contingent of the regime’s forces to attack our positions in and around New Site".

Sudan Tribune was unable to independently verify the veracity of the reports and attempt to reach the spokesman of the government was unsuccessful despite repeated calls to the known number.

(ST)