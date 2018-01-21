January 19, 2018 (JUBA) – Local chiefs from the Gawaar community in South Sudan have accused the country’s first vice president, Taban Deng Gai of violating the cessation of hostilities agreement signed between government and rebels in Addis Ababa last year.

South Sudan First Vice President Taban Deng Gai addresses the general debate of the UN General Assembly (UN Photo)

Gai’s recent visit to Jonglei state, the chiefs claimed, has escalated the war in other the other parts of the war-torn East African country.

“In the strongest terms possible, on my own behalf and on behalf of patriotic citizens of entire community of Gawaar-Nuer, we are condemning that baseless plan and we are identifying it as a way of blocking the most wanted peace, which is predominantly demanded by all citizens of South Sudan to end the ongoing crisis,” said Tut Ruei Wieh, a paramount chief of Wau county in Phow State.

He faulted South Sudanese leaders of failing to respect the agreement as civilians continue fleeing into neighboring Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Lam Madhak Diew, the paramount chief of Ayod county called on the international community, the regional bloc (IGAD) and the Troika countries (United Kingdom, Norway and the United States) to go on ground and document violations of the ceasefire by government.

Diew accused the coalition government led by President Salva Kiir and the country’s first vice president of failure to bring peace in the country, demanding tough measure on leaders against the peace process.

“Besides this, I call for individual sanctions to impose on Taban Deng Gai who is championing ongoing conflicts as the source of gaining wealth,” stressed Diew.

“We the paramount chiefs of Ayod county, Mogok and Pagil payams are expressing our concern over the ongoing violation of the cessation of hostility signed by rival leaders to bring to an end the conflict and we are tired of seeing our beloved sons and daughters die daily. We need an urgent solution to the conflicts,” he added.

The local chiefs also urged the East African regional leaders and United Nations Security Council to speed up the peace negotiations, adding the conflict has killed many civilians and warned that continued violence will further depopulate the nation.

(ST)