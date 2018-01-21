 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 21 January 2018

South Sudan president seeks maintaining Machar in Pretoria

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation


January 21, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir, is currently visiting South Africa in a bid to advocate for maintaining in confinement his main political rival and the leader of the armed opposition Riek Machar and to exclude him personally from future interim arrangements.

President Kiir who arrived on Friday to South Africa is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Defence, Kuol Manyang, the Minister in the Office of the President, Mayiik Ayii Deng, and Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lul.

“The president is visiting South Africa for two main reasons. One he is going to deliver a unified message of the transitional government of National Unity that Riek Machar should continue to remain outside the country during the interim period of the revitalized peace agreement," a presidential aide told Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

The official who preferred anonymity stressed that the implementation of the peace agreement needs cooperation and this was lacking from Riek.

"Now his Excellency is cooperating well with the First Vice President Gen Taban Deng Gai and because of this cooperation, there has been a significant improvement and in the working relations and progress in the implementation of the peace agreement has been made," he further said from Pretoria where he is part of the presidential delegation.

In October 2016 Machar left Khartoum to Pretoria officially for medical treatment. But in fact, his travel had been decided in a common agreement between the IGAD countries, South Africa and Washington was involved in the decision.

One month later, the former first vice-president successfully escaped his residence in Pretoria and reached Khartoum and Addis Abba. But he was forced to return to South Africa as the Sudanese and Ethiopian authorities refused to allow him to enter into their territories.

The South Sudanese presidential aide said the other message Kiir has delivered to President Jacob Zuma, for his government and the leadership of the African National Congress is to continue to talk to Riek Machar to denounce violence.

He further said that President Kiir and the transitional government of national unity accept the representation of Machar’s faction in future arrangements but not himself.

In June 2017, Machar called on the UN Security Council to end in order his forced exile in South Africa and to allow him to engage in a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

Juba government believes that Machar should be kept far from the country during the reviltalization process and the end of the peace agreement implementation in a way that he can only run for the presidential election.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 January 21:43, by Eastern

    EXCELLENT! Insecurity, hyperinflation, roadside killings, etc will continue unabated! Kiir is shortsighted; he thinks Dr. Machar is an individual. The man has many followers who are scuttling the Kiir-Taban alliance of deceit...

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.