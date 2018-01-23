 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 23 January 2018

HRW urges Israel to not jail Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Eritrean refugees hold placards during a protest against the Eritrean government outside their embassy in Tel Aviv in 2015. (Reuters Photo)

January 22, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Human Rights Watch Monday has urged Israel to not jail Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers for their refusal to leave for Uganda and Rwanda, pointing they have the right to request protection.

"In the latest chapter of its longstanding quest to dodge its refugee protection duties, Israel is threatening to lock up thousands of asylum seekers who refuse to leave,” said Gerry Simpson, associate refugee director at Human Rights Watch.

“Instead of jailing them, Israel should fairly identify and protect refugees among them,” further said Simpson in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Between 2006 to 2012 over 50,000 Eritrean and Sudanese entered into Israel through Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. But they have been unable to obtain protection because "Israel’s unfair asylum system has either prevented or discouraged them from lodging asylum claims or has unfairly dismissed their claims," said the group.

The UNHCR says that Israel has granted only 10 Eritreans and 1 Sudanese refugee status since 2009. Also, Human Rights Watch said that about 700 Sudanese from Darfur region have been authorized to remain in the country for humanitarian reasons, which is granted on a discretionary basis.

As some 14,000 left the country since 2013, the Israeli immigration authority estimate there were 27,018 Eritreans and 7,731 Sudanese in Israel as of March 2, 2017.

The new Israeli government plans announced since last year provide to resettle the Eritrean and Sudanese nationals in Rwanda or Uganda by the end of March 2018.

The government want all Eritrean and Sudanese return to their country or move to a third country by the end of March. It promises US$3,500 to those who agree to leave, less if they leave voluntarily after March.

Any recalcitrant who "does not voluntarily agree to leave” will face “enforcement and deportation proceedings.” Further, anyone who “does not voluntarily agree to leave” will face “enforcement and deportation proceedings.”

The Human Rights Watch urged Israel to review the current asylum mechanisms and find out why Eritrean and Sudanese refugees have been affected by these procedures.

“Now that the UN refugee agency has confirmed that Israel’s asylum procedures for Eritreans and Sudanese are deeply flawed, the Israeli authorities should drop their charade and urgently and fairly re-review all their claims,” Simpson said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.