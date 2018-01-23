 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 23 January 2018

Khartoum summons Libyan ambassador over Sudanese migrants torture

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Migrants crossing the Sahara desert into Libya ride on the back of a pickup truck outside Agadez, Niger, May 9, 2016. (REUTERS/Joe Penney)

January 23, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Ministry Tuesday has summoned the Libyan ambassador to Khartoum over detention and torture of Sudanese migrants in his country.

Since Saturday, video footages have been circulating on social media showing handcuffed Sudanese hostages being beaten and tortured by fire.

Also, the victims were forced to record distress calls to their families asking them to pay ransom to the abductees to save their lives.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir said the Libyan Ambassador to Khartoum Ali Miftah al-Mahroug was summoned over the detention and brutal treatment of some Sudanese citizens inside the Libyan territory.

According to Khidir, the director of the Consular Department at the Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Mahgoub Shauer has informed al-Mahroug of the inhuman and immoral treatment of the Sudanese citizens.

For his part, the Libyan Ambassador expressed his deep regret and apology on behalf of his country for this shameful matter, saying it doesn’t reflect the true values and morals of the Libyan people.

He pointed out that the incident was carried out by gangs of outlaws who operate in areas outside government control, vowing to convey the message to his government immediately.

Khidir added the Sudanese embassy in Tripoli has contacted a senior official at the Government of National Accord and the concerned bodies from the very first moment and continues to follow up with them on the matter.

He said the Libyan authorities have located the area where the Sudanese migrants are being kept, pointing that contacts are underway to free them unharmed.

It is noteworthy that the CNN last November released footage showing African men sold at a slave auction in Libya.

Also, migrants who reached Europe said they had been held by smugglers and forced to work for little or no money. Other said they had been tortured and in some cases raped by traffickers.

Following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s 40-year-rule in 2011, Libya has slid into chaos and has become the most important transit country for illegal migrants to Europe.

Also, Islamic State (ISIS) presence in Libya has become a source of threat not only to its neighbouring countries but also to Europe. >

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.