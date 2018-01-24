 
 
 
Wednesday 24 January 2018

S. Sudan rebels accuse gov’t troops of executing civilians

Sudan Peoples Liberation Army (SPLA) soldiers singing pro-war song (AFP file photo)

January 23, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed in opposition faction allied to the country’s former first vice president, Riek Machar have accused government forces of allegedly executing innocent civilians who crossed into different territories around Yei River state.

During a meeting with members of the Ceasefire Transitional Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMM), the armed opposition’s deputy spokesperson, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, released a recorded video allegedly showing pro-government troops blocking civilians from crossing into what was believed to be rebel-held areas.

Sudan Tribune could not, however, verify the authenticity of the video released.

The rebel official accused the coalition government of dishonouring the cessation of hostilities agreement signed in December last year.

“We respect the cessation of hostilities [agreement], but want the ceasefire to be honoured by the government,” Lam told CTSAMM team.

Violation of the agreement by the government indicates to the mediators and regional leaders that they do not want a peaceful resolution of the conflict in the young nation, he stressed.

On Monday, the head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae, urged the main warring factions involved in the South Sudanese conflict should respect the ceasefire agreement they signed on 21 December 2017.

Mogae, in a statement, also demanded that all the parties fully respect and comply with the Agreement on the Cessation of Hostilities, Protection of Civilians and Humanitarian Access.

Signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the ceasefire deal was broken immediately after it took effect on 24 December. Each of the warring factions in the war-torn nation blamed the other for violations, despite previous agreements suffering a similar fate.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst-ever violence since July 2011. In August 2015, a peace accord signed between the rival leaders led to the establishment of a transitional national unity government in April but was shattered by renewed clashes in July 2016.

(ST)

s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

