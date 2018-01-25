South Sudan denies shutdown of embassy in UK

January 24, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government on Wednesday downplayed reports its embassy in the United Kingdom has been shut down due to rental fees.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the embassy was still operational and the rental fees would be settled soon.

"That is not true. The embassy has not been closed down. It is still operational. Yes, there has been a delay in payment of rent due to the current economic situation but it is being addressed by the ministry of finance”, Mawien Makol Ariik old Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

The diplomat was reacting to reports circulated on the social media alleging that South Sudan embassy in London, UK was shut down on Wednesday for non-payment of rent since August.

Reports also claimed that the residence of the ambassador was also affected.

