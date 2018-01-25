 
 
 
South Sudan rebels say no ransom for Kenyan pilots but compensation

January 24, 2018, JUBA) - A South Sudan rebel official dismissed claims that they are demanding $200,000 for the release of Kenyan pilots whose plane crashed in Akobo town, saying it the demand of people affected by the crash.

A cargo plane in Unity state (UNHCR photo)

Col. Lam Paul Gabriel in a phone interview with Sudan Tribune on Wednesday denied media reports that the rebel-appointed Governor Koang Rambang has demanded financial ransom for the release the two pilots.

He confirmed the pilots are in rebel captivity after their plane crashed on Jan. 7 in Akobo area in the northern Upper Nile region. However, he refuted claims that they were abducted by the SPLA-IO forces.

“The pilots were not abducted as published by some news outlets. The SPLA IO is just providing them security from the civilians who demand a compensation for their losses. The case is being handled by the local chiefs, not Governor Koang Rambang,” he said.

Gabriel said the two pilots left Juba with the charter plane before to crash in the area, adding the SPLA-IO was protecting them from the relatives of deceased that were angered with the loss of sons and cattle’s.

He says the plane killed a woman and numerous cattle and destroyed homes and properties.

“The owners of the properties and the relatives of the deceased are the ones who want compensation, not the SPLA IO. We don’t have right to dictate on civilians properties and lives,” he added.

However, he warned people from politicizing the situation, stressing the SPLA-IO were acting in constitution procedure arguing the crashed plane has claimed lives and properties, therefore calling for justices.

(ST)

  • 25 January 05:01, by Mayendit

    To be honest about this case, I think the rebels at Akobo county have the point because the cargo plane has damaged properties, killed woman and the animals such as cows which most of our people depending on. Agency who brought that unsafe cargo plane must pays compensation to all these mentions.Do not arrest pilots because they have nothing wrong done but Agency yes. Agency must pay it more.

    • 25 January 05:41, by john akeen

      Mayendit
      I truly agree with you. Good job

    • 25 January 05:44, by Koryom2

      Mayendit,
      These idiots do have a point, but their point is rather danger to their cause in ’legal speak terms’----their action is a hostage taking & a demand of some ransoms all the same. Let them release the Kenyan crews & then go & file their case in court against the organization with that cargo plane. Plain & simple. But since it is the rebels>>>

      • 25 January 05:53, by Koryom2

        You will never hear the US, the UK, their UN & the NGOs threats about this case trust me. But if it were to be the govt of South Sudan that happens to be demanding the UN & the NGOs to pay up for the damaged they have done, the US, the UK, their UN & their sleazy NGOs would have barked at the top of their evil lungs that the UN & NGOs are here to help the dying South Sudanese people>>>

        • 25 January 06:00, by Koryom2

          Here is what happened last time when the government of South Sudan tried to raise the foreign UN & NGO workers permits’ fees:http://www.dw.com/en/south-sudans-visa-fee-hike-a-threat-to-foreign-aid/a-37999119
          https://www.reuters.com/article/us-southsudan-aid/broke-south-sudan-hike-fees-blocks-aid-despite-appeal-for-cash-idUSKBN1E81W4
          I for one, I am not a fan of the UN, its sleazy NGOs, the US>>>

          • 25 January 06:05, by Koryom2

            the UK & their creepy allies in between dirty intrigues. And their sinister project against our country & our people. But we have the most least informed citizenry in our country whom you can explain to them until your mouth dries up that their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies are not our true uncles as they often make themselves to be, but our real enemies>>>

            • 25 January 06:11, by Koryom2

              the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & their allies are just here to have their hands over our resources, lands & our Nile waters & to counter Chinese present in our country. They (the US, the UK, their UN & their allies) tried their luck with their Riek Machar’s 2013 foiled coup attempt. But their regime change game didn’t worked out for them as they had hoped for>>>

              • 25 January 06:17, by Koryom2

                And they (the US, the UK, their UN & their allies) rushed to brothels, hotels & bars of Adis Ababa & drafted their then damn so-called CPA II or ARCISS:https://unmiss.unmissions.org/sites/default/files/final_proposed_compromise_agreement_for_south_sudan_conflict.pdf
                http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article56093
                And pushed it into the govt of South Sudan & their puppets/stooges of Riek Machar>>

                • 25 January 06:23, by Koryom2

                  Pagan Amuom, the so-called faith, women, civil society & other fools who did not even read to understand the damn so-called CPA II or ARCISS to sign it. But anyway, the fools signed the damned document, but the government of South Sudan refused & signed the damn document one week later with lots of "serious reservations" But since the whole game was not for the South Sudanese people’s peace>>>

                  • 25 January 06:30, by Koryom2

                    but for foreign interests groups of the US, the UK, Norway, their UN, NGOs & their so-called IGADplus countries. Their damn CPA II or ARCISS exploded in their damn evil faces on the 8/7/2016 in Juba again for the whole world to see. But the US, the UK, their UN & some of their lackeys even here in our own IGAD didn’t hesitate to rushed back to their hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa to draft>>

                    • 25 January 06:37, by Koryom2

                      their yet another bullsh*t about South Sudan & the South Sudanese people----that the so-called 4000 regional protection force (RPF) would be deployed into our country to come & protect South Sudanese people from another South Sudanese! And we have some our own South Sudanese fools who sold their souls to the devils who believed in these fantasies for goodness sake. But still, the US, the UK>>>

                      • 25 January 06:45, by Koryom2

                        their UN, their NGOs & their allies are the ones who have taken their puppets/stooges like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Costi Manibe, Majak Agoot in foreign countries. And they (the US, the UK, their UN & their allies) are using these traitors as their bargaining chips & cards to crawl their evil selves into our country so that the evil would come & plunder our country>

                        • 25 January 06:58, by Koryom2

                          the evils had/are currently doing in DRC, CAR, Libya, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Afghanistan, Ukraine et al. But the evils are wasting their damn times & our times. These same US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are the same evils chirping for their so-called "revitalization forum" in the same hotels, brothels & bars>>>>

                          • 25 January 07:49, by Koryom2

                            And this is simply because the evils think, we would welcome them into our country with their cheap intrigues & many of our idiots are still behind this *cheap dirty intrigues being peddled about in foreign capitals*----FOR THOSE South Sudanese with brains, here is the exact game being played around in our country & against our people>>>

      • 25 January 06:01, by Mayendit

        Koryom2
        Yes, the way which the rebels kept two pilots hostage and demanding $200,000 maybe have some consequence on rebels no doubt about that however, the relatives of that woman being killed, cattle keepers and the owners of properties damaged are not going to allowed two pilots to leave and you know very well our people are looking for short answer.

