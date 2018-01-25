 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 25 January 2018

1.5 million S. Sudanese risk facing famine, says UN

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 24, 2018 (JUBA) – At least 1.5 million South Sudanese could face famine while up to 20,000 of them are experiencing famine conditions, a United Nations humanitarian officials told the Security Council on Wednesday.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

"The next lean season, which begins in March, is likely to see food security worsen, and could see famine conditions spread to several new locations across the country," said Ursula Mueller, the deputy humanitarian coordinator.

She said access challenges have continued to delay and interrupt the humanitarian response in South Sudan. In Unity state, Mueller said, truck drivers delivering humanitarian supplies by road from Juba passed through 66 checkpoints.

More than 5 million South Sudanese or approximately half of the country’s population are believed to be severely food insecure.

The anticipated food crisis is mainly attributed to the South Sudanese population’s inability to plant or harvest due to war that has displaced millions of people.

In December 2017, the UN office for coordination of humanitarian affairs (OCHA) and the humanitarian community in South Sudan launched on an appeal for $1.7 billion to assist up to 6 million people affected by conflict, displacement and hunger.

Since the conflict in South Sudan began in December 2013, about 4 million people have reportedly been forced to flee their homes, including nearly 1.9 million people who have been internally displaced and over 2 million people who have fled as refugees to neighboring countries.

Last year alone, the world body and its partners reportedly reached over 5 million South Sudanese, providing assistance to people in critical need.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 25 January 08:21, by jubaone

    Raising $1.7b for starving SS is stupid. There’s a cheaper and quicker way to get rid of all these nonsense; arm the opposition to flush off the Kiirminal regime. The international community just needs $10m at least. They could use the rest money for reconstruction. The Kiirminal is costing the donors billions. He is the problem.

    repondre message

    • 25 January 08:41, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      Jubaone,

      That is a stupid idea as well. Imagine UN giving money to opposition to fight Kiir’s government, where will you put civilians that are already starving? Tell me any country in the world where UN fund conflict or war?

      repondre message

    • 25 January 10:09, by Kenyang ll

      Jubaone,
      With same structure and mindset in the rebel camps, you will not win the war even if you are hypothetically given entire $1.7 billion. It’s determined people that fight war not guns.

      repondre message

  • 25 January 08:24, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    UN and other International humanitarian agencies are creating South Sudanese depending on free food. The land all over South Sudan is so fertile that even when you plan a nail, it can grow. Please UN, we don’t want dependency, we want self-reliance. Give us hoes, machines, seeds of different varieties so that we grow our own food. We want UN to pressure warring parties to make peace. Period!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.