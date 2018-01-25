South Sudan ambassador to Russia resigns over reports of meeting opposition

January 25, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan Ambassador to Russia Telar Ring Deng has unexpectedly resigned from his post on Thursday following accusations that he had sided the opposition groups.

Telar Deng (L) congratulating the new vice-president James Wani after his appointment on August 27, 2013 (Photo Larco Lomayat)

"I, Ambassador Telar Ring Deng, do hereby submit my resignation as the Head of Mission to the Russian Federation in Moscow and a non-resident Ambassador in Baku, Azerbaijan; Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; and Tbilisi, Georgia," said Deng in his resignation letter extended to Sudan Tribune.

On 17 January, Deng denied reports that he had defected from the government and held meeting with opposition leaders in Nairobi to overthrow the President Kiir during the first week of January.

"Rumor mongers will one day stop what they are spreading about my rebellion. I am still an Ambassador accredited to Russian Federation," he said.

However, in his resignation letter, the ambassador didn’t provide any explanation on the reason behind this unexpected decision.

He only thanked President Kiir for entrusting him with the representation South Sudan in Russia and the former countries of the Soviet Union.

Opposition sources said many opponents mentioned in the alleged meeting were not actually in Nairobi. Other political activists point to a power struggle within different circles close to the president to explain the situation.

(ST)

