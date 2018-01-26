 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 26 January 2018

S. Sudan recalled its Russian envoy before his resignation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 25, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s ambassador to Russia, Telar Riing Deng resigned on Thursday, after the foreign affairs ministry asked him to return to Juba within 72 hours.

JPEG - 18.6 kb
President Salva Kiir (L) talks with Telar Deng (R) while Luka Biong is smiling (file Photo M. Larco Lomayat)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Deng who is a close friend to President Salva Kiir announced his resignation from his position as ambassador to Moscow without elaborating on why he took such an abrupt decision.

"I, Ambassador Telar Ring Deng, do hereby submit my resignation as the Head of Mission to the Russian Federation in Moscow and a non-resident Ambassador in Baku, Azerbaijan; Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; and Tbilisi, Georgia," said Deng in his resignation letter.

However, it appeared that the ambassador has received on Thursday a recall to Juba upon the demand of the South Sudanese presidency.

"As directed by the Office of H. E. the President, I am writing to recall you back to the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation (MFA&IC) in Juba for urgent consultations," reads a letter sent to the South Sudanese Diplomat seen by Sudan Tribune.

"You are expected to arrive in Juba, within seventy-two (72) hours following receipt of this urgent communication. Therefore, please con1municate your travel arrangements to the Undersecretary as soon as possible," further says the letter which is signed by the foreign minister Deng Alor.

By resigning after the receipt of this letter the Ambassador Deng clearly refuse to respond to the recall.

Earlier this month, the ambassador who has good relations with the Juba-declared rebel and former army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, denied reports accusing him of taking part in a meeting with opposition leaders in Nairobi to overthrow President Kiir.

For his part, Awan denies rebelling against Kiir or having plans to work against him. However, he was accused of instigating attacks outside Juba several weeks ago.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 26 January 03:02, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    It is now clear that those who shared samak robta with Kirr are now abandoning him for his mischief. They have noticed that they were used for his benefit i.e life presidency and not the country with her citizens.It is now the time to kick the killer of South Sudan nation.

    repondre message

    • 26 January 03:43, by Jubaa5

      Please Ambassador Deng dont to make a mistake like paul Malong, King Paul escaped narrowly death.The days of Salva kiir are numbered even the USA has said that President Salva Kiir being unfit to govern South Sudan,it is time for Salva Kiir to go!! By promotion of three senior military officers by President Kiir as a slap in the face of the international community. And the 3 are wanted criminals.

      repondre message

    • 26 January 03:45, by Shadrack Nuer Machut

      There’s no smoke without fire! Those wrong elements running our c’try affairs are making it possible to produce bad news & later cause another war so that they loot, robe & kill in the absence of rule of law. We sh’d think twice & more vigilant than just taking every advice for immediate action.

      repondre message

    • 26 January 03:57, by Jubaa5

      Majority of educated Dinkas now have realised that Salva kiir is a stupid idiot president is using Dinkas to keep him in power. look around Juba,have you seen how dinka people are really suffering!! No food no Jobs in their own country!!
      BECAUSE OF ONE MAN CAUSING ALL THIS!!
      But the question is where are the brave generals in the army to rescue this country? Is it difficult to overthrow Salva Kiir

      repondre message

  • 26 January 04:10, by igai mayen igai

    It’s another nightmare here in Australia seeing brother being robbed with his laptop by what they so-called South Sudanese gangs in melbourne australia
    What a terrifying situation!
    Thanks almighty God that he wasn’t harmed by the perpetrators.

    repondre message

    • 26 January 07:25, by jubaone

      Igai Mayen,
      A thief will always remain a thief. We read that Australia will deport about 186 junubin criminals and thugs while the USA will deport about 227. This is a curse bcoz their fathers stole our monies to finance their stay in both countries. Their sons will be thieves/thugs and their girls harlots/whores and their families will all breakup. Curse be upon them 4ever.

      repondre message

      • 26 January 07:31, by South South

        jubaone,

        You and igai mayen igai are out of touch of realities. Please read the title of this article and see what you and igai are talking about. If I am a your professor in university, I will not just fail you, I will ask you to rewrite the paper again.

        repondre message

  • 26 January 05:00, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    More resignation letter are underway shortly.

    repondre message

  • 26 January 05:57, by Mayendit

    Telar Riing Deng said that, if I want to join rebel then, I would first resigning from ambassador in Russia and then I will join the rebels, this is exactly happen. I had been advice president wisely that, he should hand his leadership to someone to whom will success him but he ignored. I had told him that, those people working with him, most of them are against him and this is good example now.

    repondre message

  • 26 January 06:10, by Mayendit

    The notion of saying, the president was been elected by the people is not going to work well. Also you will be elected leader but if the people decided to dislike you base on your performing thus, you will be ask to resigned as like South Africa or you will be impeached if possible but lacked of democracy is real. Try not to leave condition to your families and others relatives in future.

    repondre message

  • 26 January 06:26, by Tilo

    South Sudan government always react negatively on rumors. just imagine government declared malong as a rebel before malong declare himself. People who are running this gov’t are all acting kidish by rushing for conclusion, now that they are losing key personnel it is coming to an end for them.

    At most point gov’t do force people to rebel
    The game is over for Kiir and cohort

    repondre message

    • 26 January 08:08, by Kenyang ll

      Tilo,
      I couldn’t agree more.

      repondre message

  • 26 January 06:37, by igai mayen igai

    squareroots. mathah mayen

    repondre message

  • 26 January 07:10, by Sunday Junup

    Where is MathiangAnyor or DutKubany?
    I hope Taban is doing well, he managed to Perform what he suppose to do before he killed his people. Now even if he succeeded to made Dinka Vs Dinka, no Nuer will like him too.

    repondre message

  • 26 January 07:40, by igai mayen igai

    squareroots.bye mathah mayen

    repondre message

  • 26 January 07:43, by igai mayen igai

    squareroots.bye mathah mayen

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Crackdown on peaceful protests against bread hike deserves strongest condemnation 2018-01-20 08:54:49 The Peaceful Sudanese Public Display of Discontent on Price Hikes has been suppressed by Excessive violence and arbitrary arrests Civil Rights Denial and Suppression by Excessive Violence in the (...)

Sudan: An ailing dictatorship, looming public protest, and desperate evasive tricks 2018-01-16 10:31:43 By TRAYO A. Ali In Khartoum, the capital city of Sudan (the city that knows no secrets, as is always described) the talk there is not about the uncomfortable Weather, which in this Season is (...)

What is going on between Egypt and Sudan? 2018-01-15 08:50:56 By Ahmed H Adam Ongoing tensions in the Red Sea region came to the fore in late December, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Sudan as part of his Africa tour. During the visit, (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.