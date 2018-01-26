 
 
 
Friday 26 January 2018

S. Sudan says U.S official’s remarks ploy to regime change

January 25, 2018 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese official has criticized a senior United States diplomat over remarks in which President Salva Kiir was described an “unfit” partner in the ongoing peace process.

JPEG - 22.7 kb
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (L) looks on as she meets President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir at The President Office in Juba on October 25, 2017 (AFP)

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations reportedly made the remarks while addressing the Security Council Wednesday.

“These are such unfortunate remarks but as the government, we will ask for clarification on how the ambassador came to make conclusion that the government is unfit partner for peace”, Tut Kew Gatluak, the presidential advisor on security affairs told Sudan Tribune, without saying how such a clarification would be sought.
Such statements, he said, are motivated by a regime change ploy.

“The message of the government is to help us work together to end this situation. The government is doing the best to improve the situation and move away from regime change, which is what the anti-peace elements are pursuing. This is not what people want”, he added.

Haley said Washington is “disappointed” by the performances and actions of South Sudan government under President Kiir after supporting the independence in 2011 and investing over $11 billion.

Ambassador Haley said the Juba government, despite the efforts by the international community to end the war and restore stability and peace, remains “an unfit partner” for peace process in the country.

“The government of South Sudan is increasingly proving itself to be an unfit partner for this Council and any country seeking peace and security for the people of South Sudan,” she told the Security Council, citing reports of the ceasefire monitors holding government forces responsible for violations, despite a cessation of hostilities deal.

“Not surprisingly, more fighting followed. Opposition forces are also responsible for the fighting. Forces under Riek Machar’s command spearheaded an attack in which at least 15 civilians were killed. And on January 4, forces loyal to a former South Sudan army chief orchestrated an attack on a government checkpoint,” said the US diplomat.

The top US diplomat also expressed disappointment with the promotion of three South Sudanese army generals sanctioned by the United Nations in 2015, describing the move “a slap in the face” of the Security Council, and the nations that supported Kiir’s regime, and “of basic decency.”

“These are men who led the slaughter of innocent South Sudanese children, women, and old men. Hundreds of victims reportedly were buried in mass graves. And the Government of South Sudan decided to promote their killers,” said Haley.

According to Haley, attempts to ease the suffering of the people of South Sudan are currently not working and the international community was failing to address the situation by failing to come together and make a unified decision and course of action to end the conflict in the country with urgency.

"And what’s worse, we’re failing, not despite the leadership of South Sudan, but because of it.” The time has come to acknowledge the hard reality that the leaders of South Sudan are not just failing their people, they are betraying them,” said Haley.

The US official pushed for an arm embargo to be imposed on South Sudan.
“We must change course. It’s long past time that the Security Council establishes an arms embargo on South Sudan. Rather than continue to hold endless meetings on a crisis that only becomes worse each month, I urge my fellow Council members to support an arms embargo,” she said.

She pointed out that an arms embargo would help the people of South Sudan to slow the violence, slow the flow of arms and ammunition, and protect innocent lives.

The US ambassador considers the revitalization process of the 2015 peace agreement as an opportunity to find the political will to compromise on longer-term security and governance arrangements that meet the needs of South Sudan’s people.

Haley is one of the first high-ranking officials in the Donald Trump administration who visited war-torn South Sudan in October last year.

(ST)

  • 26 January 06:58, by Sunday Junup

    Regime change is the real solution!

    • 26 January 07:36, by jubaone

      Sunday Junup,
      Our IGAD leaders are the weakest Africans ever. See what the ECOWAS in West Africa did to Yahya Jammeh of Gambia, they deposed him. Just remove the Kiirminal, disband the TGoNU and we reconstitute a new govt of technocrats for a 4 years interm period. Even Uganda´s M7 congratulated Trump for calling African countries "shitholes". Truly, these IGAD leaders are themselves "s######s"

      • 26 January 09:32, by South South

        Jubaone,
        Gambia refused to accept the result of election. There were no rebels in Gambia.

        • 26 January 10:02, by jubaone

          South South,
          Right, but it’s about outlined principles and rules of the game. Kiirminal can’t flagrantly break given rules and think he were running a rebel movement. SS is a state and we have partners who care. SS needs thinkers and not drinkers. He’s unfit to lead a country let alone his family. Does he have educated children at all?

          • 26 January 10:09, by jubaone

            South South,
            Bcoz our neighboring countries can be bought, the US, Troika should only promise these IGAD leaders some benefits and allow "rebels" acquire some arms. Only when these nyors get a good beating, there’s no peace. No talks with dictators but force.

    • 26 January 07:39, by South South

      Sunday Junup,

      Regime changed is not a real solution. Peace is a real solution. Regime changed will kill more people in South Sudan and will destroy many communities. Good examples are Iraq and Libya. US is not ready to expense trillions of dollars in another country, they have got enough in the middle east.

      • 26 January 08:46, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

        South South,

        Regime change is vital for South Sudan to resurrect from its position under alcoholic Kiir. It is a change for better where supremacists views become the thing of the past. Unity and cohesion of all the ethnic people of the country has to be realised through that evolution. Tribal apartheid and corruption should be made to pass. That is what ordinary citizens are yearning for.

      • 26 January 09:39, by dinkdong

        ...But when will that peace prevail? And why would you likened it with Iraq and Libya as if Americans would send their troops to oust Kiir. You just like to support Kiir but you know he is "unfit" to lead.

      • 26 January 10:00, by Tilo

        South South

        In regime change the common man will not suffer, moreover people are been killed and suffering already, regime change will affect Kiir and the jieng more so…
        The jieng has to experience what they did to other community as well otherwise jieng would want to do and/or rule more, No chance man
        Furthermore EquaExit is already initiated so who cares, we need out independent state - Period

  • 26 January 07:40, by igai mayen igai

    squareroots.bye mathah mayen

  • 26 January 10:28, by Tilo

    South South Is die hard supporter of Kiir but one he will be disappointed like what is happening to Malong.

    South South you and Akol Kur/Koor will be removed by presidential decree that is when you will come to your senses.

    Enjoy for now but you will be on the street someday buddy

