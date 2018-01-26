Sudan’s foreign minister postpones visit to France

January 25, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has postponed a planned visit to France next week, Sudanese diplomatic source said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Ghandour (Photo Suna)

"The Sudanese-French talks that were scheduled in Paris were delayed due to Ghandour’s participation in the African summit in Addis Ababa," a Sudanese official said under the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to talk to the press.

"The visit will take place at a later date to be determined through diplomatic channels," he said.

The two countries resumed bilateral meetings after several years of strain over rebel presence in France. The visit means to mark the improvement of relations and to discuss bilateral cooperation on areas of interest.

The issue of human trafficking is one of the matters the two countries are expected to discuss, as France becomes the first destination of Sudanese migrants in Europe.

In the past, Ghandour accused France of backing holdout rebel groups in Darfur region.

France, which has appointed a special envoy to support the African Union efforts for peace in Sudan, denied the accusation and reiterated that it encourages the armed groups to join the peace process.

