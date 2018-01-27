 
 
 
South Sudan’s Aweil community condemns killing in Juba

Traders sell vegetables in an empty stocked market in Akuem, outside Aweil, October 12, 2016 (AFP Photo)

January 26, 2018 (JUBA) - Aweil Community leadership across South Sudan Friday condemned the killing of three brothers in Juba in what it described as an " organized and coordinated attack" and called to probe the assault and to bring the culprits to justice.

The angry statement was issued in reaction to the unexplained abduction and killing of three brothers from Aweil named Deng, Kon and Ayuel Muor Deng Kuach, from their home last Saturday in Jebel Kunjur, suburb and driven away only to be found dead the next day on Sunday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this outrageous display of cowardice, chauvinistic and barbaric act, meted on innocent souls, who are not a threat to anyone”, reads a statement released on Friday and approved by legislators and officials in the government in different capacities.

The incident took place in an atmosphere of mistrust and suspicion after accusations that the former army chief of staff Gen Paul Malong Awan one of the influential Aweil community leaders is working from outside the country to overthrow the government of President Kiir.

The Aweil Community expressed confidence in the government to ensure that an investigation is carried out to establish the reason behind the attack, and to identify those behind what they described the "barbaric and terrorist acts".

"We know the intention is to provoke reactions against the government by anti-peace, bloodthirsty and power hungry and elements in this country. As a peace-loving community, we appeal to the government to provide protection and care to all the citizens without exception wherever they live,” reads the statement.

The government did not issue any statement following the death of one family in a span of day

(ST)

  • 27 January 07:22, by William

    Too bad to Aweil community and mother of those three sons if she is alive. Aweil people are patient people. I think they will said not problem.

    repondre message

  • 27 January 09:14, by Eastern

    The Aweil boys sheepishly allowed Kiir to draft them into the Mathiang Anyors to kill and rive away Equatorians from their lands into refugee camps in East Africa. Do you think the pain and anguish of these people will let you dinka zealots live in peace? More deaths, pain and destruction in your dinka communities!The Ed Dein massacre and the 1988 famine deaths weren’t enough!

    repondre message

    • 27 January 09:48, by South South

      Eastern,

      Dinkas know how to re-group and fight back. We did not give up to fake Arabs you love in EL Dein or 1988 famine deaths. We overcame these terrible events and we raised up and liberated South Sudan. The death of these Aweilan boys in Juba have nothing to do with Equatoria community. This is my personal reading

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
