Darfur tribunal received 141 cases in 2017: prosecutor

January 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Special Prosecutor of Darfur Crimes Al-Fatih Mohamed Tayfor said his office has referred 142 cases to the Darfur Special Criminal Court (DSCC) last year.

Darfur special crimes prosecutor Yasir Ahmed Mohamed and aides interview women about the alleged mass rape in Tabit, North Darfur on 20 November 2014 (Photo: Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdalla)

He told the semi-official Sudan Media Center (SMC) the DSCC has so far ruled in 81 cases, describing the move as “qualitative leap” compared to previous years.

According to Tayfor, the court rulings sentences were deterrent and ranged between imprisonment for 20, 15 and 10 years or placement in the minors’ care homes and compensation of victims.

He stressed the DSCC would continue its work under the current stable security situation in Darfur, especially after the great success of the disarmament campaign.

Sudan’s western region of Darfur has been beset by violence since 2003 after rebels began an armed insurgency against Khartoum accusing the central government of supporting land grabbing by Arab tribes and neglecting development.

According to the UN, 300,000 people have been killed in the conflict, and 2, 5 million chased from their homes.

The DSCC was first set-up by the Sudanese government in 2005 to adjudicate cases of crimes in the western region. However, the court has to date failed to bring charges against any Sudanese official.

(ST)