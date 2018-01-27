SPLM-N al-Hilu should take courageous decisions to achieve peace in Sudan: government



January 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government has said achieving permanent peace in the country requires brave decisions from the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/N (SPLM-N).

On January 16, the Sudanese government and SPLM-N al-Hilu said they received invitations from the African mediation to resume Two Areas talks from I to 2 February in Addis Ababa.

The SPLM-N Agar won’t participate in this round of talks which aims to achieve ceasefire agreement because the Movement’s military in South Kordofan command has sided with al-Hilu.

“The achievement of peace in the country requires brave decisions without hesitation,” said the Sudanese government spokesperson Ahmed Bilal Osman on Saturday.

He stressed his government readiness to negotiate with any party who seeks to achieve peace, saying “he who wants peace should come forward with bravery”.

Osman further called on the SPLM-N al-Hilu to avoid any predetermined agenda that could hamper the negotiations.

The talks will begin on the first of February but consultations between the parties have already started in Addis Ababa. The two sides are expected to reach a humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement without difficulty.

However, it is not clear if the SPLM-N al-Hilu would commit itself to the existing roadmap agreement or would negotiate a new roadmap as they demand the self-determination for the Two Areas.

The African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) led by the former South African president Thabo Mbeki is brokering the peace talks between the Sudanese government and SPLM-N.

Before the split, the government and the SPLM-N failed to reach a humanitarian cessation of hostilities.

During the last round in August 2016, the discussions stalled over the demand of the rebel group to establish a corridor from Asosa on the Ethiopian border to deliver 20 percent of the humanitarian aid directly to the SPLM-N-controlled areas in the Blue Nile state.

Both, Sudan and the SPLM-N al-Hilu have declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities in the war zones.

(ST)