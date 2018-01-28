 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 28 January 2018

Museveni calls for elections to end South Sudan’s civil war

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 28, 2018 (JUBA) – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has called for elections in South Sudan to achieve peace and stability.

JPEG - 26.2 kb
Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni speaks at the national dialogue launch in South Sudan, May 22, 2017 (PPU photo)

Museveni made these remarks while speaking to the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the African Union Heads of State summit taking place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The two leaders, officials from both South Sudan and Uganda told Sudan Tribune on Sunday, mainly discussed issues regarding peace and stability in the Great Lakes region and the reforms being undertaken by the world body, especially on peacekeeping fronts.

On achieving peace and stability in war-torn South Sudan, the Ugandan leader reportedly reiterated his position on the need to hold elections so that the populations legitimately elect their leaders.

“It is the population which can hold leaders accountable. They should hold elections for this to happen,” stressed Museveni.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General said he would rally the international community to offer more support to the African peacekeeping mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and further briefed Museveni on efforts underway to reform UN peacekeeping missions.

“We want the peace missions to be more agile, more effective with better intelligence and better movement,” said Guterres, adding “We must also have an exit strategy for our missions.”

Museveni, however, advised that the reforms should emphasize the need for the missions to work closely with communities they serve.

The Ugandan leader reportedly stressed that UN reforms should try to address the question of “ideological leukaemia”, which has sometimes seen the UN support “sterile political opportunists”.

The two leaders also agreed that they would follow up on pledges made during the refugee solidarity summit held in Kampala in June last year to ensure they are fulfilled and host communities supported.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 28 January 22:11, by Augustino

    Good friend has started but in right direction, only elections can help South Sudan.

    repondre message

    • 28 January 22:43, by Nairobimitot

      That is excellent News. Thank you, President Museveni, for your support of the need to hold elections in South Sudan. That is what a good friend to the country do. Your unyielding support will always be welcome to your friends and your blood relatives of South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 28 January 23:09, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Peace comes before elections otherwise it will be a sham election that takes place in East Africa. We can not afford to copy and cut Ugandan way of doing things because we are totally different. Elections can only take place on an equal political playing field.

    repondre message

  • 28 January 23:16, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    Peace comes before elections otherwise it will be a sham election that takes place in East Africa. We can not afford to copy, cut and paste Ugandan way of doing things because we are totally different politically. Elections can only take place on an equal political playing field.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese community 2018-01-28 20:02:19 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-28 19:39:22 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-28 19:32:25 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.