January 28, 2018 (JUBA) – The governor of South Sudan’s Terekeka state, Juma Ali Malou has been sacked and immediately replaced.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Augustine Lako Buli, the state-owned television (SSBC) reported replaced Malou.

President Salva Kiir’s order also saw the relief and rehabilitation commission (SSRC) chairperson, Martha Nyamal Choat removed.

Manasseh Lomule Waya, formerly deputy governor of South Sudan’s Central Equatoria state was appointed the new SSRC chairperson.

Also removed by the president was Paul Dhel Gum, the deputy chairperson of SRRC who was replaced with Santino Bol Muoter.

In other orders, the former Lakes state governor Chol Tong Mayai was appointed into foreign service and made a grade one ambassador in the ministry of foreign affairs. Monica Achol William and another official were appointed grade two ambassadors.

(ST)