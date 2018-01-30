 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 30 January 2018

S. Sudan, South Africa’s defence ministers to sign agreement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 29, 2018 (KAMPALA) – The defense ministers of South Africa and the Republic of South Sudan are expected to sign an agreement in the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 45.5 kb
South Africa’s Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula (AFP photo)

The South African Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was expected in the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Monday to meet her South Sudanese counterpart, Kuol Manyang Juuk.

The two ministers, News24 reported, are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on co-operation in the field of defence between the government of South Africa and South Sudan.

"The MOU is a product of long existing bilateral relations between the two countries dating back to the liberation struggles and South Sudan’s independence, in which South Africa played a critical role," Joy Peter, the South African defense ministry’s spokesperson was quoted saying.

"It is intended that the MOU will facilitate better relations between the two countries, enhance security sector reforms as well as ensure peace and stability in South Sudan,” added the official.

In September 2011, the two countries signed an agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations as well as creating economic and trade-related frameworks to promote bilateral trade and investment between both nations.

South Africa has fraternal relations with South Sudan stemming from the ties of the liberation struggles of the African National Congress (ANC) and the South Sudan People’s Liberation Army/Movement (SPLA/M). However, following the signing of Sudan’s Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) in 2005, South Africa was also instrumental in providing development and mediation assistance to South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 30 January 07:58, by South South

    Great, great news for both countries. African National Congress (ANC) did liberate South Africa. SPLA did liberate South Sudan. Every citizen of Africa continent should be very proud of two organizations.

    repondre message

  • 30 January 08:14, by Games

    None of them liberate nothing.they gained these seat through international and UN helped to give these two countries’citizens freedom. Civils population of S. Sudan creates this country when they overwhelming voted for separation not SPL theives.

    repondre message

  • 30 January 08:21, by Games

    Don’t forget though, Salva Kiir is administration are most prostitutes administrators I have had never heard on this planet. Why keeping running around begging several countries to sign so many fakes cooperation agreements while they had absolutely nothing to offer to those countries in return

    repondre message

  • 30 January 08:36, by Games

    You Kiir supporters need to sorts your mess out before you are approaching others nations to do the business with you. Make sure that the environment in S. Sudan is more accessible, stops these massive killing on innocents across the country and starts learning to acts like normal human. W

    repondre message

  • 30 January 09:33, by Sunday Junup

    Your time will come!

    repondre message

  • 30 January 10:13, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Bilateral between South Africa and South Sudan is very importance as they shared one thing in common during their struggle for peace and justice though there are element of peace dist ructions but that strong bone should be there forever

    repondre message

  • 30 January 10:44, by Kush Natives

    Great brothers! There’s no another way around for the African continent develop. We MUST build a great and strong friendship with our long time ANC ruling party. I personally seconded such a MOU between sisters countries.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.