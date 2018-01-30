 
 
 
Rights body urges UN takeover of war-torn S. Sudan

January 29, 2018 (KAMPALA) – A South Sudanese human rights body has urged the United Nations to place the war-torn nation under its protectorate status if the peace revitalization fails to achieve peace.

UN chief António Guterres (right) meets with President Salva Kiir, at the 28th summit of the African Union (AU), in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. on 29 January 2017 (UN photo)

Tito Anthony, the Center for Peace and Justice (CPJ) coordinator, said the coalition government should avoid the repeat the renewed that broke out in July 2016, which led to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of thousands.

He insisted the world body should take over the war-torn East African nation during the transitional period and appoint a government that it can technically supervise as well as support.

“UN should immediately form a government to replace the current regime in Juba as the incumbent president and all armed opposition principals wait for general elections to contest,” Tito said in a statement.

He added, “All forces (police, national security services, army and the other organized forces) for both government and oppositions group should be canton, assemble, train, amalgamated and redeploy after 18 months or 3 months before general election”.

Under the UN trusteeship arrangement, Tito further stressed, the warring parties involved in the South Sudanese conflict return to the negotiating table on governance issues while the position of the president becomes ceremonial.

However, although South Sudan is a member of the world body and has signed cooperation agreements with the UN, working relations between the two entities have been frequently characterised with mistrust and serious of counter accusations.

Since the outbreak of the South Sudanese civil war in December 2013, thousands of civilians have been killed and more than two million internally displaced.

(ST)

  • 30 January 07:52, by South South

    That rebel called Tito Anthony is talking like a small boy.

  • 30 January 08:19, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    I would agree with this proposal because this current regime is too deformed to be reform. If given to UN protectorate, then the path to democracy, functional institutions, rule of law, development policies, reorganization of the army and respect for human rights will be created. Then after a given period, elections should take place.

  • 30 January 08:36, by Lenin Bull

    This damned guy called Tito Anthony is a rebel of SPLA-IO disguised as human Rights activist pure and simple. He thinks that UN can do the job SPLA-IO failed to achieve and that is overthrowing the government. If the position of this nincompoop is taken as it is and implemented by UN, it will mean all countries in Africa will be recolonised by UN because if rebels fail to defeat government

  • 30 January 08:40, by Lenin Bull

    Continuation— rebels will resort to blackmailing and mudslinging their homes governments so that UN come in colonize their countries. The good thing is that other dignified and proud educated Africans will see through foolish advocacy and will trash it as nonsense because Africa is free forever of colonialism/neocolonialism.

  • 30 January 08:45, by Lenin Bull

    Proud South Sudanese whether in SPLA-IO, government, or free should be wary of this simpleton moron called Tito Anthony. Peace will be signed soon during forth coming revitalization process but no UN TRUSTEESHIP in South Sudan period.Even the region, Africa, and the whole wide world will laugh at us if UN trusteeship is advocated by us South Sudanese.INFERIORITY COMPLEX reasoning.

s
