SPLM-N al-Hilu extends unilateral truce for four months in Sudan’s Two Areas



January 30, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N al-Hilu) led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu has extended a unilateral cessation of hostilities in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile for four months.

Last August, the SPLM-N al-Hilu declared a unilateral ceasefire in areas under its control from 31 July 2017 to 31 Jan 2018.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune Tuesday, al-Hilu said the extension of the ceasefire is an initiative of goodwill to allow for the peaceful resolution of the Sudanese crisis.

“I, Lieut.Gen. Abdel-Aziz Adam al-Hilu, commander-in-chief of the SPLM / A issue a decision to extend the unilateral cessation of hostilities in all areas under SPLM/A control for four (4) months, starting from February 1st,” he said

He instructed all SPLA units to respect and commit to the decision as well as refraining from any hostile behaviour except for self-defence and protection of civilians.

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

Talks between the government and the Movement for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since August 2016.

The SPLM-N is now divided into two factions: one led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the other led by Malik Agar. The rift emerged several months ago over the right of self-determination and other organisational issues.

On 1 and 2 February, the government delegation will meet the SPLM-N al-Hilu in Addis Ababa to discuss a cessation of hostilities agreement.

The SPLM-N Agar won’t participate in the round of talks which aims to formalize the current unilateral truce because the Movement’s military in South Kordofan command has sided with al-Hilu, the mediators believe.

