January 30, 2018 (JUBA) – A senior United Nations official has accused Uganda and Kenya of allegedly helping prolong the civil war in South Sudan by aiding arms transfers in to war-torn nation.

Adama Dieng, UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, addresses a press conference in Juba on Friday 11, 2016 (UNMISS Photo)

“The responsibility to prevent atrocities is regional and international,” Adama Dieng, the UN special advisor for prevention of genocide, told the Washington-based Voice of America (VOA) on Monday.

“It is true that large quantities of weapons and ammunition are flowing into South Sudan through Kenya and Uganda,” he added.

Peace, the UN official said, will be achieved in South Sudan if there are concerted regional and international efforts to leave no further options to the South Sudanese leaders to stop and start negotiating.

Uganda has openly sided with the South Sudanese government since the start of the civil war in December 2013 when it sent troops to fight against the armed opposition faction led by Riek Machar.

“International partners have to start targeting the accomplices, intermediaries of the South Sudanese parties,” stated Dieng.

“Welcoming refugees who are victims of a conflict they are de facto facilitating is not good enough,” he added.

After gaining independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan descended into war in December 2013, leaving tens of thousands dead and over 2 million people displaced. Uganda is currently hosting more than one million refugees from South Sudan, while Kenya’s Kakuma camp holds more than 100,000.

Last year, a confidential UN report accused South Sudan government of spending its oil revenue on weapons, even as the country descends into a famine largely caused by Juba’s military operations. South Sudan derives 97% of its budget revenue from oil sales.

(ST)