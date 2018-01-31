 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 31 January 2018

South Sudan decries African union insistence on targeted sanctions

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

January 30, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s government has decried insistence of the African Union to impose sanctions against individuals perceived to be an obstacle to the peace process in the country.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

The cabinet affairs minister said the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) insists on imposing targetted sanctions on those blocking peace in South Sudan will go ahead as planned.

“They [IGAD] insisted that sanctions against individuals must go ahead and those who obstruct and violate peace will be sanctioned,” said Martin Elia Lomuro.

Lomuro remarks were aired on South Sudan’s state television on Wednesday.

The minister of cabinet affairs was one of the senior government officials who accompanied President Salva Kiir to African Union and IGAD meetings on the upcoming peace revitalization process in Addis Ababa.

The regional and continental leaders, according to the minister, insisted that sanctions will be imposed on peace spoilers.

The IGAD council of ministers during the meeting agreed, through the AU Peace and Security Council, to request the UN Security Council to consider the imposition of sanctions on those who undermine the implementation of the peace deal.

“This is the thing we wanted to make sure Africa finds African solutions to its own problems, so sanctions would be handled by our own organizations,” he said.

Lomuro urged the IGAD ceasefire monitoring body, also known as CTSAMM, to investigate into ceasefire violations properly. He reiterated his government’s commitment to the peace process in the country.

In a speech delivered before the IGAD Council of Ministers on Saturday 27 January in Addis Ababa, President Festus Mogae, head of peace implementation mechanism called on the IGAD council of ministers to sanction the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement pointing that the humanitarian situation has seen little improvement.

He said that several violations had been reported in Central Equatoria, Unity, Jonglei and Upper Nile States, causing further displacement of civilians. He further pointed that the ceasefire body CTSAMM blamed the SPLA-IO (Machar) and SPLA-IG respectively" for the violence in Koch and Mundri while investigations into other clashes still going on.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.