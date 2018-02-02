Sudanese security forces arrest more opposition figures



February 1, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) arrested more leading opposition members following a series of protest during last January against the rising prices, said a statement issued by the Opposition Forces released on Thursday evening.

During the day, NISS arrested Fadlallah Burma Nasser, deputy head of the National Umma Party (NUP), and Saleh Mahmoud, a member of the Central Committee of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP), said the statement.

At about 9:30 pm on Thursday, February 1, 2018, a force of the security forces raided a meeting of leaders of the opposition forces in Almanshia neighbourhood, Khartoum and arrested the head of the National Alliance Party Kamal Ismail, the secretary-general of the Republican Party, Asma Mahmoud Mohammed Taha, and the lawyer Mohammed Al-Hafiz, further said the statement.

"Another NISS force at the same time arrested the spokesperson for the Sudan Call Forces, Mohammed Farouk, at his home," added the opposition coalition against austerity measures, describing their arrest "as a punishment for peaceful protests against hunger".

Opposition sources say the different political parties intend to elaborate a comprehensive plan to increase the popular mobilization and to extend it to other areas.

Observers in Khartoum say the opposition is encouraged by the relative good mobilization in the demonstration of 31 January protest in Khartoum North in comparison with the two previous protest of 16 and 17 January.

Earlier last January, the NISS arrested the leader of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP), SCP Political Secretary Mohamed Mukhtar al-Khatib, NUP Secretary General Sara Nugdalla and two NUP leading members Ibrahim al-Amin and Mohamed Aldoma.

Different sources in Khartoum said the SCoP former leader Ibrahim al-Sheikh actually was not arrested but the security service ignores his whereabouts. They add the NISS arrested his daughters to interrogate them about their father.

