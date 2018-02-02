KCB national staff to continue with nationwide strike

February 1, 2018 (JUBA) – National staffs of Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) South Sudan have vowed to continue with their strike as they demand increase in salaries as well as better working conditions.

An external view of KCB Buluk branch in Juba, South Sudan. Dec. 7, 2011 (ST)

The chairman of the national staff association, Paul Ajok Garang said the demand has been driven by rise of commodity prices in markets.

The Kenyan-based bank employs more than 200 national staffs.

“After this unfruitful dialogue, we the association body later resolved to continue with the strike since their dialogue with the bank’s management has been unsuccessful,” Garang told Sudan Tribune.

“We are still on strike, we had a big assembly yesterday and the strike is still ongoing. We have not agreed on anything,” he added.

The staff demand follows the devaluation of the country’s currency.

“We are demanding for our rights because the standard of living in Juba is becoming costly, and our children are not studying and we cannot continue with life this way” Garang said.

“We want the management of KCB bank to look in to our issue so that they give us commensurate payment so that we continue to support our families,” he added.

A few local staffs and mainly foreign workers could be seen working at the bank’s headquarters in Buluk when Sudan Tribune visited it.

The management of the bank could not immediately comment on the matter.

In February, 2016, KCB employees laid down their tools demanding a pay increment of 600% in line with the local currency devaluation.

The bank has operated South Sudan since 2006, with its branches initially spread all over the young nation. Last year, KCB closed down many of its branches, citing economic hardships due to the ongoing conflict.

