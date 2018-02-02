 
 
 
February 2, 2018 (WASHINGTON) - The United States is reportedly set to announce an arms embargo against South Sudan on Friday, a week after its ambassador to the United Nations made a similar call.

Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

Sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said the US State Department is due to make the announcement on Friday morning.

Last month, the US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley called for an arms embargo on South Sudan after its warring parties failed to honour a ceasefire agreement signed late last year in Addis Ababa.

Addressing the United Nations Security Council on 24 January, Haley criticized the President Salva Kiir-led Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) of failing to lead efforts to end the civil war.

“The time has come to acknowledge the hard reality – that the leaders of South Sudan are not just failing their people, they are betraying them,” Haley told the 15-member Security Council.

"I urge my fellow Council members to support an arms embargo. This isn’t punishment. Nor is it a meaningless gesture. It is something we can do to actually help the people of South Sudan – to slow the violence, slow the flow of arms and ammunition, and protect innocent lives," she added.

In December 2016, the Barrack Obama administration attempted to convince the UN to back an arms embargo against South Sudan.

However, while there is no US weapons trade to South Sudan, arms continue to flow into the young nation through neighboring states from countries in Eastern Europe, a source told Reuters on Friday.

In March last year, a UN panel of experts called for an arms embargo on South Sudan after it emerged that its government was spending oil revenue on weapons as its citizens faced starvation.

The call was, however, opposed by China and Russia, insisting regional nations must play a key role in resolving South Sudan’s war.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup. The conflict has forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

(ST)

  • 2 February 12:55, by Eastern

    South South,

    Where are you, moron?! What I alluded to last week is now taking shape. US Drones will take out your weapon supplies from Uganda. I will be coordinating the project: supply of intelligence, GPS locations, time of departure from Nimule to Juba, etc. There’s no Russia or China to help Kiir on this here!

    • 2 February 13:08, by Khent

      Eastern

      The prospect of the United States intervening in such a manner is next to zero. Now, if we assume that the United States is actually sincere... then it would use its considerable economic and political leverage over Uganda and Kenya to stop the flow of weapons to the Juba regime. I’m convinced that the US will just draw up yet another worthless UN resolution...

      • 2 February 13:18, by Khent

        ..that it knows will be shot down by Russia and China; Washington will then posture and point out that its oh so very sincere initiatives failed due to the obstructions of its principal geopolitical rivals. Juba receives arms from Israel and Ukraine, so the US could have bridled the flow of arms to Juba - if it were so inclined...

        • 2 February 13:26, by Khent

          ..But that would effectively amount to regime change, and the United States has a very dubious track record when it comes to these things. Who would assume the reins in the event of Kiir’s removal or departure? Riek? If, so, the war will continue because he’s just as tainted as Salva Kiir. I’m uncomfortable with the West determiming such things for us.

          • 2 February 13:51, by Khent

            On an unrelated note:

            When will this site finally introduce an edit function? I accidentally added an extra comma in the post above.

      • 2 February 13:57, by Eastern

        Khent,

        Paying more than $11 billion is more expensive than dropping a few precision munition to stave what keeps the refugee burden growing. Don’t you think?

        • 2 February 14:31, by Khent

          Eastern

          The tenability of an action takes precedence over its expense. The likelihood of the United States intervening in such an explicit fashion is remote because it would necessarily require detailed planning for an innumerable host of unwanted and very expensive consequences and eventualities.

          • 2 February 14:38, by Khent

            The fact that the United States provided $11 billion to South Sudan cannot be used as justification for it to exercise direct and overwhelming influence over our domestic affairs; there are no friends on the grand chessboard, so I don’t trust any country, and the United States is definitely no exception. Henry Kissinger once remarked that sometimes it’s more dangerous to be an ’ally’ of the US.

            • 2 February 15:22, by Games

              USA is not alone on this issue. AU, EU and some IGAD blocks countries are supported S. Sudan sactions. M7, Russia and China are the minority at this time around and have shut up otherwise they will be isolated

      • 2 February 21:01, by Eastern

        Khent,

        That’s in your own world. Ugandan made munition would soon be bombed into cinders along the Juba Nimule road. I am on the ground to coordinate and enforce the US arms embargo on South Sudan. Keep your near zero chance to yourself!

        • 2 February 23:32, by Khent

          Eastern

          There is only one world; I don’t have a world of my own. You outlined a scenario in which the United States shifts gear and opts to actively engage in this war, and I merely responded by saying that the chances of that scenario playing out is slim to none. You didn’t keep your opinion to yourself so why do you imagine that I would?

