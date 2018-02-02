Unknown gunmen abduct East Darfur resident



February 2, 2018 (ED-DAEIN) - Unidentified gunmen on Thursday have kidnapped a resident of East Darfur State capital, Ed-Daein from his home and took him to an unknown destination.

Kamel Mohamed Bashir, who works as a driver, was abducted at gunpoint by unknown armed men from his home which is located north of the railway in Ed-Daein, a relative of the kidnapped by the name of Khalid Ahmed told Sudan Tribune

According to Ahmed, three gunmen on a blue four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser vehicle stormed the victim’s house at 8:30 pm (local time) on Thursday and took him to an unknown location.

He added the family of the victim notified the prosecutor office and the police, saying he wasn’t found at any of the police detention centres in the state.

Ahmed further said the victim’s family has urged the residents of the East Darfur State and in particular Ed-Daein to contact the police immediately if they receive any information about the vehicle.

They also appealed to the security authorities to capture the culprits and free their abducted son.

In August 2017, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)