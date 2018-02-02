 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 2 February 2018

Unknown gunmen abduct East Darfur resident

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

East Darfur policemen receive a training by a UNAMID instructor in Ed Daein on 21 November 2016 - (UNAMID Photo)
February 2, 2018 (ED-DAEIN) - Unidentified gunmen on Thursday have kidnapped a resident of East Darfur State capital, Ed-Daein from his home and took him to an unknown destination.

Kamel Mohamed Bashir, who works as a driver, was abducted at gunpoint by unknown armed men from his home which is located north of the railway in Ed-Daein, a relative of the kidnapped by the name of Khalid Ahmed told Sudan Tribune

According to Ahmed, three gunmen on a blue four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser vehicle stormed the victim’s house at 8:30 pm (local time) on Thursday and took him to an unknown location.

He added the family of the victim notified the prosecutor office and the police, saying he wasn’t found at any of the police detention centres in the state.

Ahmed further said the victim’s family has urged the residents of the East Darfur State and in particular Ed-Daein to contact the police immediately if they receive any information about the vehicle.

They also appealed to the security authorities to capture the culprits and free their abducted son.

In August 2017, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.