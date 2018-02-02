UK renews support for Sudan’s Two Areas peace talks

February 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The British Ambassador to Khartoum Michael Aron has expressed his country’s support for the peace talks between the Sudanese government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu.

British Ambassador to Sudan Michael Aron (Reuters Photo)

The Sudanese army has been fighting the SPLM-N in the South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, also known as the Two Areas since 2011.

The two sides resumed talks on Thursday in Addis Ababa for a cessation of hostilities agreement for the first time since 16 months.

According to Ashorooq TV, Aron said 2018 would be a year for peace in Sudan, expecting the two sides to reach an agreement during the ongoing round of talks.

Speaking at a meeting with Sudan’s National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Thursday, Aron pointed to progress made in peace efforts in Sudan, saying the disarmament campaign was successful and contributed to achieving stability in the country.

He added the right to peace is placed first among all human rights.

The African Union (AU) is brokering peace talks between the Sudanese government and opposition including the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

Sudan Troika countries including the U.S., Norway and United Kingdom are facilitating the peace talks and seeking to bring all stakeholders to the negotiating table.

(ST)