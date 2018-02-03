February 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said 3,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan in the first half of January 2018.

“The majority of refugees arrived in South Darfur (1,118) and East Darfur (958), followed by West Kordofan (536), White Nile (409) and South Kordofan (43)” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in its monthly bulletin

According to OCHA, an estimated 200,000 new South Sudanese refugees are anticipated to arrive in Sudan in 2018.

“As of 15 January, the total South Sudanese refugee population in Sudan stood at 770,110, according to UNHCR” read the bulleting

Other sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, but this data requires verification.

Over 2 million South Sudanese refugees have been displaced as a result of the conflict that hit the world’s youngest nation in mid-December 2013.

In August 2016, Sudan officially declared that South Sudanese fleeing war in their country will be treated as refugees, which opens the door for the UN to provide them with aid and fund aid programs.

(ST)