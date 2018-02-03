 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 3 February 2018

3,000 S. Sudanese refugees arrived in Sudan in January: UN

South Sudanese refugees in White Nile State receive humanitarian assistance on 27 February 2017 (SUNA photo)

February 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said 3,000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan in the first half of January 2018.

“The majority of refugees arrived in South Darfur (1,118) and East Darfur (958), followed by West Kordofan (536), White Nile (409) and South Kordofan (43)” said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in its monthly bulletin

According to OCHA, an estimated 200,000 new South Sudanese refugees are anticipated to arrive in Sudan in 2018.

“As of 15 January, the total South Sudanese refugee population in Sudan stood at 770,110, according to UNHCR” read the bulleting

Other sources estimate a total of 1.3 million South Sudanese refugees in Sudan, but this data requires verification.

Over 2 million South Sudanese refugees have been displaced as a result of the conflict that hit the world’s youngest nation in mid-December 2013.

In August 2016, Sudan officially declared that South Sudanese fleeing war in their country will be treated as refugees, which opens the door for the UN to provide them with aid and fund aid programs.

(ST)

  • 3 February 09:08, by Koryom2

    The fools can go to their damn North Sudan & never dare come back again. In fact these are the fools who are always go & armed by their foreign masters & come back to destabilize our country. Why on earth would anyone with a brain would go to South Darfur, Central Darfur, White Nile or Khartoum?>>>

    repondre message

    • 3 February 09:14, by Koryom2

      The pictures on this photo don’t even look closed to South Sudanese, but Furs as far as I am concerned. Some of our South Sudanese idiots are sleeping but their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creeps in between are Geo-politically football playing our country & our people. And they are hoping that they can be lucky to re-unite our country & our people like their then East>>>

      repondre message

Comment on this article



s
