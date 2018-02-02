 
 
 
Friday 2 February 2018

U.S. bans weapons export to South Sudan

February 2, 2018 (JUBA) - In response to the repeated violations of a cessation of hostilities reached last December, U.S. administration has finally established a weapons embargo on South Sudan pointing to continued violence and brutality against civilians and humanitarian worker.

JPEG - 25.6 kb
SPLA soldier stands next to a machine gun mounted on a truck in Malakal town, on December 30, 2013 (Photo Reuters/James Akena)

"The Department of State today announces that it is implementing restrictions on the export of defence articles and defence services into South Sudan," said adding that "the United States is appalled by the continuing violence in South Sudan that has created one of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises".

The unilateral measure comes after several attempts by Washington to impose the weapons embargo but Moscow voiced its opposition to the move. Also, it is seen as emblematic because Juba imports its weapons from China, Ukraine and other eastern Europe countries.

"Specifically, the Department of State will amend the International Traffic in Arms Regulations to update the defence trade policy toward South Sudan by application of a policy of denial, with limited exceptions, on the export of defence articles and defence services to South Sudan, including all parties involved in the conflict," further said a statement released on Friday.

The South Sudanese warring parties signed a humanitarian truce to end violence and particularly allow aid workers to reach civilians in the conflict-affected areas across the country. Washington through the Troika was actively involved in the IGAD-brokered agreement.

However, President Festus Mogae last month last month told the IGAD council of ministers that aid workers continue to face difficulties to reach civilians despite a presidential decree ordering to facilitate the humanitarian access.

Also, speaking before the UN Security Council on 26 January deputy U.N. humanitarian chief Ursula Mueller warned that 1.5 million South Sudanese are on the brink of famine and 20,000 are already in famine conditions.

He further said over 5 million South Sudanese nearly half its population of 12 million are believed to be severely food insecure.

Some 2.4 million South Sudanese have fled to neighbouring countries and 1.9 million are displaced in the country since the start of the armed conflict in 2013.

The State Department said it is seeking support for a UN Security Council embargo on all arms flows into South Sudan and we called on all UNSC members to join Washington in supporting this action.

"The message must be clear – the United States, the region, and the international community will not stand idly by as innocent South Sudanese civilians are murdered. We will continue to take actions against those who foment violence and obstruct the peace process," further stressed the State Department.

Amnesty International issued a statement supporting the "long-overdue" weapons embargo by the American administration and called on the international community to follow the move.

“This long-overdue announcement by the Trump administration must spur the UN Security Council to take greater action to prevent further killings of civilians and other gross human rights violations in South Sudan, by imposing a comprehensive arms embargo to cut off the flow of weapons to the country," said the group.

(ST)

  • 2 February 22:56, by The Rhino

    Good job USA! The decision was bold and necessary.It took a while to get here but hey,we’ve to start from somewhere somehow.The Dinka government in South Sudan severely tormented and betrayed its innocent people.The Security Council should now join into a choir and pull the last strings tighter.War mongers and thieves in South Sudan must get onto their knees and face retributions!.....

    • 2 February 23:04, by The Rhino

      ...Next step..REGIME CHANGE and Equatoria is ready to go. Ukraine,Bulgaria and Isreal, the main suppliers of weapons to South Sudan,Kenya and Uganda the coordinators and facilitators of arms deliveries should now recalibrate their policies with the United States to save themselves.But for now ...two thumbs up!!!

