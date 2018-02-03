 
 
 
South Sudan Govt says ready for peace talks with open heart

The opening session of the revitalization forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 18, 2017 (ST)

February 2, 2018 (JUBA) - Amid the growing regional and international pressures, South Sudan’s government on Friday pledged readiness to participate with an open heart in the upcoming peace revitalization talks in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The second phase of the High-Level revitalization Forum (HLRF) convenes on February 5 to 16, 2018 in Addis Ababa between the signatories of the peace agreement including, delegates representing the government, political parties and oppositions and Civil Society organizations.

The process will discuss concrete measures to restore permanent ceasefire; full and inclusive implementation of the Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (ARCSS); and develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transition period.

Presidential adviser on security affairs Tut Kew Gatluak told Sudan Tribune on Friday that a delegation representing the government under the leadership of President Salva Kiir would go to the IGAD brokered process with open heart and mind to negotiate an end to the bloodshed in the country.

“The President of the Republic, his Excellency, General Salva Kiir Mayardit is a man of peace. He has directed to the (negotiating) team to prepare and go to the peace revitalization and participate with open minds and hearts. So it is true. The team is ready,". said Gatluak.

"It is actually the desire in fulfilment of the government plan to resolve the dispute amicably. There is a need to seek room for open dialogue without conditions and start to discuss the national issues with frankness,” he added.

The IGAD which mediates the process, the African Union and the international community said frustrated by the failure of the warring parties in South Sudan to commit themselves to the humanitarian truce and to create a conducive environment for the revitalization process.

The presidential aide made the remarks before the imposition of U.S. sanctions on South Sudan. However, he didn’t comment on the different calls for sanctions on the warring parties for the violation of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

On the 27 January, President Festus Mogae the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) Chairman called to sanction the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement.

Also, in an unusual shift, the African Union on Monday said it was open to imposing sanctions on leaders violating ceasefires in South Sudan, joining a growing chorus of officials who say those prolonging the conflict must be punished.

”We need to act against those who, with impunity, are continuing to massacre their peaceful populations,” the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, told reporters at the AU Summit held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

(ST)

  • 3 February 08:17, by Khent

    An "open heart"? You need a heart before you can "open" it. These criminals have not demonstrated an ounce of concern for the population of South Sudan during the last 13 years, so we have no reason to believe anything they say.

    • 3 February 10:01, by Koryom2

      Khent,
      Whom do to you think would go & negotiate with the current government in power in those damn hotels, brothels & bars of Adis Ababa? Don’t tell us that it is going to be yet your traitors of Rebecca Nyandeng, his ugly son, Thomas Cirillos, Majak Agoot, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Kosti Manibe, Joseph Bokasoro & Rember Miangigi chap? Bring another names>>>>

      • 3 February 10:06, by Koryom2

        You have been speing a lot of rubbish here ever since, but often fail to give the South Sudanese people the right replacement for Salva Kiir & his current government. You keep telling us that Mr. Salva Kiir & his current government are just bunch of incompetents, murderers, nepotists and all names, but always don’t give your damn none murderers, incompetents, nepotists who can replace the current>

        • 3 February 10:15, by Koryom2

          government. Remember Mr. Khent chap, there was no more nepotist corrupt than our Dr. John Garang & during our genuine war of independence Mr. Khent. Fools like Pagan Amuom & Uyai deng Ajak were even girls closer to Dr. Garang to keep them closer to him & even Chagai Atem was even promoted to Commander ship when he was utterly illiterate & luck military know how>>>>

          • 3 February 10:22, by Koryom2

            guys like Malok Alengdit were given unfettered reign & bullying in the then SRRRA over people who were highly intelligent & know how fight better & winning wars. Mr. Khent, it is sometimes better that if you don’t have anything better to say----it is better you keep your damn mouth shut. Mr. Malok ALengdit was the governor of Central bank of South Sudan right after our country’s independence>>>>

            • 3 February 10:28, by Khent

              What "government"? There is no "government" in South Sudan. You support a *criminal* syndicate that has stolen close to $20 billion dollars and you think you can dare call others traitors!? With the sole exception of Joseph Bokasoro, the rest of the people on your list are almost just as contemptible as Salva Kiir.

              • 3 February 10:40, by Khent

                I’ve repeatedly mentioned that people like Dr Richard Mulla, Bishop Paride Taban and Peter Sule are infinitely more suited to political leadership than Salva Kiir and Riek Machar. The rest of your posts are just your usual stale, ignorant, stupid, arrogant and scape-goating dribble that you insist on subjecting us to.

              • 3 February 10:51, by Koryom2

                Mr. Khent, give us and evident that the current govt in Juba squandered $20 billion dollars. Yes, some money had been squandered, but foolish propaganda that your &20 billion dollars was squandered by the current govt elicit a laugh. Not even a single SPLA soldier was paid a dime since 1987, but right after the CPA in 2005, everyone wanted to be paid then that the war was considered>>>

                • 3 February 10:58, by Koryom2

                  to have coming to an end & much of the money was used as salaries when the big fish stole the rest of the money to neighborliness countries & even Europe, Americas & other countries. Do you idiot remembered how Salva Kiir asked the current government of officials & their other thieves being held hostage by their US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their allies in our region to bring>>>>

            • 3 February 10:29, by Koryom2

              Sorry, right after 2005, when the money was brought to Juba in cartons & Mr. Artur Akuiendit of Northern Bhar El Gazelles was the finance minister. Who do you always blame here for the corruption, nepotism, mismanagement of the South Sudan’s coffers? Tell us, that it is the current government of Salva Kiir & you would look foolish or hypocrite at best>>>

              • 3 February 10:40, by Koryom2

                your Majak Agoot, Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Kosti Manibe, Riek Machar were & are parcel of South Sudanese money just like the current officials. And these are same traitors & the same thieves who are again being hedged by their foreign masters that they sold their souls to & are keeping them in foreign capitals. And they are using these traitors as their bargaining cards>>>>

                • 3 February 10:45, by Koryom2

                  against the current government of South Sudan & the South Sudanese people, and this is simply for the foreign criminals to crawl their evil selves into our country to come & loot our country like the evils had/are currently doing in DRC, CAR, Libya. Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen et al. But the US, the UK, their UN, their NGOs & some of their creepy allies in between are playing with fire>>>>

                • 3 February 10:53, by Khent

                  Stop using straw man arguments. When have I ever supported any of the personalities you insist on throwing at me? You have not provided a morsel of evidence that I support the corrupt animals you insist I support. The people you mentioned are thieves and criminals but Salva Kiir has been the head of this mafia you consider a "government" since 2005, so don’t even try to pretend that he’s innocent.

                  • 3 February 10:59, by Khent

                    As for evidence on my claim that close to $20 billion dollars has been stolen or squandered in South Sudan since 2005.. here it is:

                    https://thesentry.org/reports/south-sudan/

                    • 3 February 11:01, by Khent

                      From the report:

                      The signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005 between Sudan and the SPLA was followed by large increases in government funds. In 2004, the total revenue managed by the SPLM Ministry of Finance was $120,000,14 but by 2006 it had expanded to $1.7 billion, and between 2008 and 2014, South Sudan’s total budget was SSP 52 billion, or US$18.2 billion.

                      • 3 February 11:23, by Koryom2

                        Mr. Khent,
                        Have you ever heard of this *West & US* figures: & $4.8 billion dollars right after 2005 CPA in Oslo, Norway in which that figure above was pledge: https://reliefweb.int/report/sudan/successful-donor-conference-sudan-oslo
                        Many countries including Japan & Australia even pledged that money----the pledged was not for the Darfur. But for South Sudan>>>>

                        • 3 February 11:34, by Koryom2

                          But when the government of South Sudan went & asked this money in 2008 for the reconstruction of our country, the then government of South Sudan was matter-of-factly informed that "the pledged money in 2005 was used to helped the most vulnerable people of Darfur" The then govt of South Sudan shut it self up. Why was the money meant for South Sudan was re-directed to Darfur is to anyone with brain>

                        • 3 February 11:52, by Khent

                          Koryom

                          I don’t care what other countries pledged for South Sudan; I care about the $20 billion dollars that your "government" stole and squandered. That kind of money would have obviated any need for dignity and confidence destroying donor money. You’re just like the Juba criminals you spend your days defending...

                          • 3 February 11:59, by Khent

                            ..An empty-minded, morally bankrupt, capricious and inconsistent little child with no understanding or regard for RESPONSIBILITY. You recently condemned Washington for not investing in our infrastructure - as though that was their responsibility. The criminals in Juba try to justify their disgusting failures by equating our State with a baby...

                  • 3 February 11:12, by Koryom2

                    while you idiots are living thousands of miles & miles from our country. Fellows, why don’t you damn bring your damn selves back to South Sudan & come remove the current government & replace it with your government that would be micro-managed in Washington, Wall Street, London, Brussels, Paris, UN New, in York Building, Adis Ababa, Nairobi, Cayman Island, Virgin Island & some>>>

                    • 3 February 11:21, by Khent

                      Remove them in what way? By contributing to a war that will just increase the suffering of my people? By activism? Activism that will at best result in rotting in jail under politically motivated charges or worst, dead. Or maybe, you *imagine* that we’ll try contesting in rigged elections. Your disgusting "President" must stop harrasing, kidnapping and killing people.

    • 3 February 10:41, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      Empty vessel.

  • 3 February 08:49, by Eastern

    The regime in Juba is led and manned by HEARTLESS people...

  • 3 February 11:16, by Kush Natives

    We in the government have been talking peace with an open hearts, but the rebels have been talking peace with an open ass. To all rebels around or in the South Sudanese bushes, tackle your belts hard now, we’re heading to dead end, as U.S. tried to prolong the conflict by fueling it with useless arms embargo against South Sudanese government. We all know U.S. position now.

