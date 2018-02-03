 
 
 
Saturday 3 February 2018

South Sudanese groups renew clashes in Unity region

South Sudan's army soldiers drive in a truck on the frontline in Panakuach, Unity state April 24, 2012. (Reuters Photo)
February 2, 2018 (JUBA) -South Sudanese warring parties have renewed clashes in the oil-rich town of Tharjath, south of state capital Bentiu several eyewitnesses and area residents have told Sudan Tribune on Friday.

The clashes erupted in the western part of Tharjath, an oil facility located 60 kilometres away south of Bentiu town.

“This morning we could hear heavy artilleries coming from Tharjath toward Bieh and Buow. It is heavy fighting as we speak, we are hiding in the swamp,” a resident of told Sudan Tribune when reached by telephone.

SPLA-IO deputy spokesperson Col. Lam Paul Gabriel confirmed the fighting and accused South Sudan Army of the attacking their forces in the area.

“This afternoon at about 13:00hrs, the regime forces attacked our positions in Bieh, Mirmir, and Buoh in Koch County, Liech State,” he said.

He claimed their forces have repulsed the assault after three hours of fighting, stressing that civilians were fled their homes fearing to be caught in the clashes.

“Many civilians have been displaced into the bushes and nearby swamps for protection. This is a confirmation that the regime is not for peace but war,” he added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday he said government troops that came from Kaya camped in Dudulabe with the intention of attacking their positions around Yondu, Morobo county, in the Yei River State.

He renewed calls on the ceasefire monitor body (CTSAMM) to investigate what he termed as "cowardice attack" in Morobo and Koch counties ahead of upcoming peace talks.

The newest fighting occurred as the U.S administration announced a ban on arms sales to South Sudan days before the peace revitalization talks to resume next Monday.

(ST)

