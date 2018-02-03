SPLM-N Agar reiterates calls for a new approach for peace in Sudan

February 2, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLM-N Agar) Friday said they declined a call by the African Union mediation for a consultations meeting and called for a new approach leading for a comprehensive settlement for the Sudanese crisis.

Agar (R) and Jalab shake hands in a picture released on 30 August 2017 (ST Photo)

The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are negotiating a cessation of hostilities agreement in Addis Ababa, as the SPLM-N Agar was only invited to a consultations meeting on the roadmap agreement.

The opposition groups including SPLM-N Agar decided to not take part in the consultation pointing to confiscation of freedoms, the crackdown on the opposition forces inside the country and the lack of regional or international condemnation.

In a statement released on Friday, SPLM-N Agar secretary-general and chief negotiator Ismail Jalab reiterated they would not take part in the consultations, calling on the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) to work for the release of political leaders arrested after recent protests against the rising prices.

"The SPLM asked the African mediation to adopt a new approach and methodology to deal with the Sudanese issue, and not to continue the old fashion that did not reach tangible results,". said Jalab. He added the regime is not serious to reach peace but using the negotiation process to gain time and to consolidate itself in order to increase repression on the opposition.

The secretary-general further said that Agar in his response to the AUHIP invitation has recalled the mediation that addressing the Sudanese crisis requires a comprehensive approach starting by prioritising the humanitarian issue as well as the specificities of the war zones.

"This is a key to the permanent political solutions to Sudan’s crises," Jalab stressed.

Sadiq al-Mahdi the leader of the opposition National Umma Party (NUP) said he would travel to Addis Ababa to brief the mediation on the position of the Sudan Call forces which includes the political and armed groups.

Also, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Minni Minnawi dispatched a delegation to Addis Ababa to meet the SPLM-N al-Hilu to discuss ways to coordinate positions in the political process and its position from the Sudan Call forces.

POLITICAL TALKS

Ina related development, the mediators are planning to gather the government and SPLM-N al-Hilu delegations in a joint meeting on Saturday to discuss with them for the second time a draft agreement on the cessation of hostilities.

The government team spokesperson Hassan Hamid expressed hope that the SPLM-N al-Hilu espouses the government position for a cessation of hostilities leading directly to a permanent ceasefire, security arrangements, delivery of humanitarian aid and a comprehensive political process for peace in the Two Areas.

(ST)