Sudanese-Egyptian differences are over after al-Bashir - el-Sisi meeting: Minister

February 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Commerce Hatim al-Sir Ali said differences between his country and Egypt have been settled after the recent meeting of President Omer al-Bashir and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

Al-Bashir and el-Sisi met last week on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa following rising tensions between the two countries over a number of issues.

The meeting agreed to form a joint political and security committee to develop a roadmap to end tensions and resolve differences which have almost destroyed relations between the two countries.

In a press statement seen by Sudan Tribune Saturday, Ali described the meeting as “positive development in the course of the Sudanese-Egyptian relations”.

He said the meeting has paved the way for the joint security and political committee to address all files and develop a roadmap for the future relations between the two countries.

Ali called upon artists, politicians, economists and journalists on both sides to work immediately to restore ties between the two brotherly countries, saying they support any efforts to promote security in the Nile Valley.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala state on the eastern border.

But the main differences remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

