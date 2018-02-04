 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 4 February 2018

Sudanese-Egyptian differences are over after al-Bashir - el-Sisi meeting: Minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President al-Bashir receives President al-Sisi at his residence in Addis Ababa on 27 January 2018 (ST)

February 3, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Commerce Hatim al-Sir Ali said differences between his country and Egypt have been settled after the recent meeting of President Omer al-Bashir and President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi.

Al-Bashir and el-Sisi met last week on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa following rising tensions between the two countries over a number of issues.

The meeting agreed to form a joint political and security committee to develop a roadmap to end tensions and resolve differences which have almost destroyed relations between the two countries.

In a press statement seen by Sudan Tribune Saturday, Ali described the meeting as “positive development in the course of the Sudanese-Egyptian relations”.

He said the meeting has paved the way for the joint security and political committee to address all files and develop a roadmap for the future relations between the two countries.

Ali called upon artists, politicians, economists and journalists on both sides to work immediately to restore ties between the two brotherly countries, saying they support any efforts to promote security in the Nile Valley.

The tumultuous relations between Sudan and Egypt experienced last December a new crisis over media attacks against al-Bashir after a visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Sudan. Also, Sudan accused Egypt and Eritrea of supporting rebel groups to attack Kassala state on the eastern border.

But the main differences remain the dispute over the border triangle area of Halayeb and the construction of Ethiopian Grand Renaissance Dam that Sudan backs.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)

Amnesty calls to release Nubian activists detained over protest for cultural rights 2017-09-12 20:47:54 AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL PRESS RELEASE 12 September 2017 Egypt: Release 24 Nubian activists detained after protest calling for respect of their cultural rights Egyptian authorities should (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.