 
 
 
Sunday 4 February 2018

Dinka elders minimise U.S. sanctions on South Sudan

February 3, 2018 (JUBA)- A prominent member of the Jieng (Dinka) council of elders Saturday has downplayed the impact of the weapons embargo imposed by the American administration on South Sudan.

JPEG - 16.3 kb
Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey (Facebook)

Aldo Ajou Deng Akuey, a leading member of the council and a legislator at the council of states, the upper house of the lawmaking body in the country, said the new measure would not end the war.

“The measure is unlikely to end the war. This war is not controlled or fueled by the Government. The only known rebel group is the SPLM IO (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition). But the rest of militias or rebels are on their own”, Akuey wrote on his Facebook page in a reaction to the ban

The legislator claimed U.S. President Donald Trump has lost global influence to make an impact, pointing to the American local politics which appears to have a leading space in foreign policy under administration.

“Also, President Donald J Trump is not any longer a leader of the world as assumed after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. It is very clear that the United States cannot and will never conclude peace in Africa or anywhere in the world," he said.

"The American national interests override any countries’ interest. Now the America First sloganeering and protectionist monger cannot bother people outside the United States ’first’"

"He should be told to confine his rhetoric to "America First," he stressed.

His comments followed a decision of the United States to ban export weapons to South Sudan in a bid to put pressure on the South Sudanese warring parties three days before the resumption of the IGAD-mediated peace revitalization process on 5 February 2018.

The South Sudanese government, however, seems unaffected by this symbolic embargo because it used to get weapons from China, Ukraine, and other countries of the former Soviet Union.

The United States, according to the statement released by the State Department, is appalled by the continuing violence in South Sudan that has created one of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises.”

Washington further expressed hopes that the United Nations, IGAD, Canada, EU, China and TROIKA countries may follow suit”, the statement points out.

(ST)

  • 4 February 00:57, by Kush Natives

    First and foremost, the word warring parties is a inciting violence against South Sudanese government itself. When U.N., TROIKA and IGAD used word "warring parties" what does it mean exactly? To me, it mean South Sudan government is equal with rebels, according to the terms, which is completely delusional and stupid attempt by various organizations including U.N. and United States. In such regard,

    • 4 February 01:05, by Kush Natives

      The outsiders have an influence in the current conflict,as we’re speaking U.N. have supplied rebels since day one and still continues at the meaning time, thinking that they’re smart enough to get away with it. When have Donald Trump became a President of the world while he’s already sick and calling himself a President of America first? To you rebels, Donald Trump sanction isn’t anything to us he

      • 4 February 01:15, by Kush Natives

        re. Trump already failed in American politics, wouldn’t even make America great again, let alone foreign affairs, he have nothing to offer there in America. So, let rebels not be blind fools by outsiders. Those who’re running their Satan mouthpiece overseas or West have their own unique agendas in our country. Therefore, it will be up to you rebels to accept out peaceful call or seek asylums!

        • 4 February 08:04, by jubaone

          I thought this jienge oldie and NCP hireling would give us concrete reasons why the US arms embargo wouldn’t affect their Jienge regime. He’s trying to be academic and analytical, but is too old and stupid. Ofcourse, lesser intelligent idiots like kiirminal would bite into this nonsense. Fact is, they are in deep shit 💩.

    • 4 February 08:08, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

      Kush Natives,

      Are you people serious? Aldo’s statement is a cover for shame, failure in national management. South Sudan is not a Dinka kingdom. This country is a multi ethnic nation that requires the political view of all to be taken on board. Please stop being insensitive to national issues.

      • 4 February 08:39, by jubaone

        Jur,
        Fact 1: US must act swiftly and effectively to curtail the increasing influence of such short-legged communists from China and Russia who contributed nothing during the war of independence.
        Fact 2: Kiirminal is being influenced by jellaba hirelings like Aldo Ajo with massive support from Egypt. Israel and US must ensure jellaba influence is contained by supporting the"rebels".

        • 4 February 08:49, by jubaone

          Fact 3: The visit of the Moroccan King Hassan IV was a serious diplomatic offensive to increasing Arab influence in SS. The Kiirminal is soft target and "voting animal" especially when voting for/against specific resolutions at UN.
          Fact 4: Thousands of Darfuri jihadists/JEM are already engaged in fighting alongside SPLAnyors.
          Fact 5: The only cheap and effective way is arms support for the "rebels

  • 4 February 01:28, by john akeen

    Americans they have killed a lot of people around the world. number 1 they have killed a lot of indians Americans. 2 They have killed a lot of African Americans. 3 They have killed a lot of somalis. 4 they have killed a lot of afghanistan’s. 5 They have killed a lot of Vietnam’s. 6 They have killed a lot of iraq’s. 7 They have killed a lot of Libyans. 8 They have killed a lot of Syrians.>>

    • 4 February 01:55, by john akeen

      9 They have killed a lot of Japanese. 10 They have killed a lot of Africans with Ebola and HIV and now they are going after North koreans and Iran’s to get them kill. My question is why they never receive sanctions and arms embargo? I think all of this countries must stop selling their products to Americans and they need to stop giving them respect

    • 4 February 02:08, by garrak1520

      Contrary to the governement of south sudan, America cares about the people of South Sudan so stop bringing nonsense. The government needs to stop this kiir/Machar self made war. Africans like to turn blame when confronted. Around 8 million people are dying of hunger, no school, no security do tell me what needs to be fone.

      • 4 February 03:13, by john akeen

        garrak1520
        you stupid, now tell me, if America cares about people, than why African Americans are still crying until today and why they have homeless people on their streets? Go to doctor so can get your brain clean please

      • 4 February 08:13, by jubaone

        Garak1520,
        It’s easier to convince a Taliban on certain issues, it’s even harder to convince a jienge on everything. He is encapsulated in his own jienge world. Anything non-jienge doesn’t appeal to him. Get in touch with such, it turns nasty. Best is avoid and shun him and you are at peace.

  • 4 February 02:23, by lino

    The world should not prevent weapons entering South Sudan as their leaders wish!!!
    South Sudanese will be the ones asking for help!!!

  • 4 February 03:44, by Games

    S. Sudan will be free country when these idoit that calling JCE are completely eradicates for good. These animals are causing more problems daily than Kiir and Taban Deng do.

    • 4 February 08:07, by lino

      You got the animal by the tail!!! They know they are dying but wanted to take some poor people with them!!!

    • 4 February 08:24, by jubaone

      Games,
      Most animals go on all "fours", have tails or horns and have no sense of guilt or remorse. Like a cow that pisses and shits, the cow 🐮 doesn’t feel ashamed. It is brazenly foolish and has to be led, herded and at the end slaughtered. The animals you alluded are not very different either.

