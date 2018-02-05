AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement

African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan
Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations
1) With the facilitation of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP), delegations of the Government of Sudan and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) resumed their negotiations in Addis Ababa between 1-4 February 2018.
2) The AUHIP has adjourned the negotiations and will reconvene the Parties at a later date to continue the talks.
3) The Government of Sudan and the SPLM-N have each declared and extended, a ceasefire and a cessation of hostilities, respectively, in relation to the conflict in the Two Areas.
4) The Parties reiterate their commitment to reaching a durable peace, and will maintain the goodwill and sustain the unilateral ceasefire and cessation of hostilities which have brought significant benefits to the people of the Two Areas.
5) The Parties resolve to continue to explore ways of addressing the outstanding issues to enable them to conduct their negotiations successfully.
6) The two delegations express their deep appreciation to the AUHIP for its untiring efforts and facilitations, and will continue to cooperate with the Panel in search of durable solutions.
7) The two delegations also extend their gratitude to all Partners who have been supporting their negotiations and the peace process.
Done in Addis Ababa, this 4th day of February 2018.
Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid,
Assistant of the President of the Republic of Sudan,
For the Government of the Republic of Sudan.
Amar Amoun
Secretary General,
For the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army - North
Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki
Chairperson of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel
Latest Comments & Analysis
Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)
South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)
Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)
MORE