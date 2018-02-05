 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 5 February 2018

Sudanese opposition calls for fourth protest against prices hike

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Demonstrators protest for the third time against the increase of bred price in Khartoum North on 31 January 2018 (ST Photo)

February 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Opposition Unionist Alliance (OUA) has launched a call for a peaceful demonstration on Wednesday against the austerity measures and deteriorating living conditions.

JPEG - 8.7 kb
Ali Mahmoud Hassanein

The OUA is an umbrella including eight unionist parties that split from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) led by Mohamed Osman al-Merghani after the latter joined the government.

The OUA call for the peaceful march is the fourth in a series of peaceful marches organized by the opposition since the mid of January in Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North.

In a statement on Sunday, the OUA called on the opposition and the Sudanese to gather in a number of squares at Al-Giraif Sharq neighbourhood to protest against the price hikes.

The opposition forces have announced support for the OUA call and urged their followers and the Sudanese to join the peaceful protests.

For his part, the chairman of the opposition Broad National Front (BNF) and deputy chairman of the DUP Ali Mahmoud Hassanein has praised the OUA call for protests urging the residents of Khartoum to participate in the peaceful march.

Since the release of the 2018 budget last month, peaceful protests erupted in a number of Sudanese states leading to the killing of a high school student in West Darfur State and detention of dozens of opposition activists across the country.

In September 2013, demonstrations broke out in several Sudanese states following the government’s decision to lift fuel subsidies. Rights groups said that at least 200 people were killed but the government put the death toll at 85.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


s
Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)

South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)

Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


AUHIP Communiqué on Sudan & SPLM-N talks for cessation of hostilities agreement 2018-02-05 13:04:16 African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan Joint Statement on Unilateral Ceasefire, Cessation of Hostilities and Completion of Negotiations 1) With the facilitation (...)

South Sudanese rights group call to release political detainees 2017-12-10 07:50:31 THE INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS DAY: 10 DECEMBER 2017: SSHURSA CALLS ON ALL TO ACTION FOR SOUTH SUDANESE The 10 December usually marks the international human rights day. SSHURSA notes with (...)

Reactions to government agencies’ conspiracy against Greater Bor community 2017-10-08 07:54:31 By Manyok Abraham Thuch & Kuch Kuol Deng A monkey business or a donkey business in the government of the republic of South Sudan against the citizens is unacceptable. Therefore, we as youth (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2018 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.