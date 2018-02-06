 
 
 
Sudan’s Gazira State to begin forcible collection of illicit weapons

A Sudanese soldier collects weapons voluntarily surrendered by residents in South Darfur State, Sudan, on Sept. 23, 2017 (Xinhua photo)
February 5, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - A government official in Al-Gazira State, in central Sudan said the forcible phase of the disarmament campaign in the state would start during this month.

The presidential commissioner at Al-Gazira State and head of the higher committee for collecting the illicit arms Tay Allah Ahmed said all arrangements have been made to launch the forcible phase of the disarmament campaign during February.

He stressed the disarmament campaign was successful, saying the residents have responded to the government call to hand over their weapons.

Ahmed added his committee has received large quantities of illicit arms and a number of unregulated motorcycles and four-wheel-drive vehicles.

He pointed out that the motorcycles and the vehicles have been confiscated because they were being used in illegal drug trafficking.

The commissioner added the door is still open for those who wish to hand over their weapons voluntarily to avoid the legal actions.

Since August 2017, the Sudanese authorities launched a campaign to collect illegal weapons. The campaign, which would be implemented across the country, began by disarming tribes and civilians in Kordofan and Darfur.

The disarmament of armed groups and tribesmen is seen as an important step that will create a suitable atmosphere for security and stability in Sudan particularly in the western regions.

(ST)

Comment on this article



s
