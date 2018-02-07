 
 
 
Al-Bashir, Deby to attend Sudanese-Chadian border meeting

Chadian President Idris Deby receives Sudanese counterpart Omer al-Bashir in Ndjamena on 1 December 2017 (Suna Photo)
February 6, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir and his Chadian counterpart Idris Deby would attend the opening session of the joint Sudanese-Chadian border meeting scheduled from 21 to 22 February in West Darfur State capital, El-Geniena.

According to the official news agency SUNA, the higher committee tasked with organizing the conference on Tuesday discussed ongoing arrangements for holding the meeting.

The governor of West Darfur State Fadl al-Mula al-Haga told reporters the meeting will discuss a number of the security, economic and cultural issues with special emphasis on ways to enhance the experience of the joint border forces between the two countries.

He pointed out that his government has completed its preparations to receive the conference, describing the meeting as “big leap” on the course of relations between Sudan and Chad.

In January 2010, Sudan and Chad signed a normalization agreement ending a long history of mutual hostility in which both sides provided support to each other’s insurgents.

The joint border force has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

Last year, the two countries announced their intention to expand the deployment of the joint force to include counter-terrorism and disarmament.

Also, incursions by Sudanese and Chadian from Libya should push the two countries to consider the redeployment of a joint in the triangle border area.

(ST)

