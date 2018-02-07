February 6, 2018 (JUBA) – Angry South Sudanese youth protesting against the recent United States-imposed arms embargo attacked journalists covering the demonstration in the capital Juba, Tuesday.

Abyei youth hold a demonstrations in Juba (getty)

Several youth entities, including from the ruling Sudan People Liberation Movement (SPLM) youth league organized the protests.

South Sudanese authorities have not responded over the incident, which occurred at a camp of the United Nations near Juba airport.

The demonstrators, eyewitness told Sudan Tribune, were angered by last week’s decision by the Donald Trump administration to impose arms embargo in response to the repeated violations of a cessation of hostilities reached last December, as well as the continued violence and brutality against civilians and humanitarian workers.

"The Department of State today announces that it is implementing restrictions on the export of defence articles and defence services into South Sudan," said the US State Department in a statement.

"The United States is appalled by the continuing violence in South Sudan that has created one of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises", it added.

Meanwhile, the US-based Human Rights Watch has welcomed the US decision to impose an arms embargo on the war-torn nation, barely a week after its ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley openly criticized South Sudan President Salva Kiir’s leadership.

Amnesty International, on the other hand, supported the "long-overdue" weapons embargo by the US administration, calling on the international community to follow the move.

(ST)