February 6, 2018 (JUBA) – The deputy information minister in South Sudan’s coalition government, Paul AKol Kordit has been sacked.

Akol Paul Kordit (Gurtong photo)

The state-owned television (SSBC) announced Akol’s sacking on Tuesday following an order President Salva Kiir Mayardit had issued.

The order, however, gave no reasons for the deputy minster’s sacking.

Kiir, in another decree, appointed Lily Albino Akol Akol as the new deputy minister of information and communication.

Kordit, a former leader of the country’s ruling party (SPLM) youth wing, also represents Western Lakes State in South Sudan’s national legislative assembly.

(ST)