Sudan’s FM meets Italian companies in Rome

February 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Wednesday has discussed with Italy’s industries federation and businessmen the investment opportunities in Sudan.
According to the official news agency SUNA, Ghandour briefed members of the federation on the recent political and economic developments in Sudan.
He pointed out to Sudan’s vast resources and preferential investment advantages, saying his country is a gateway to the regional markets in the African continent.
The top diplomat also mentioned the positive developments following the lifting of the U.S. economic sanctions on Sudan, saying all obstacles facing foreign investments have been removed.
He stressed that a large number of foreign companies have recently come to Sudan to explore investment opportunities, pointing to the growing economic relations with a number of countries.
Ghandour further called on the Italian companies to visit Sudan to examine the investment climate and explore the available opportunities in the various fields.
It is noteworthy that a number of Italian companies have participated in the 2017 Khartoum International Fair.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)
South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)
Fire states governors residing in Juba 2018-01-29 21:39:35 By Riak Maker Mading Your Excellency President of the Republic of South Sudan, I trust this piece finds you doing well and hearty. The purpose of writing this piece is to draw your attention (...)
MORE