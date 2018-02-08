 
 
 
Sudan’s FM meets Italian companies in Rome

Italy's FM Paolo Gentiloni meets Sudanese counterpart Ibrahim in Rome on 2 December 2016 (Italian FM Photo)
February 7, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour on Wednesday has discussed with Italy’s industries federation and businessmen the investment opportunities in Sudan.

According to the official news agency SUNA, Ghandour briefed members of the federation on the recent political and economic developments in Sudan.

He pointed out to Sudan’s vast resources and preferential investment advantages, saying his country is a gateway to the regional markets in the African continent.

The top diplomat also mentioned the positive developments following the lifting of the U.S. economic sanctions on Sudan, saying all obstacles facing foreign investments have been removed.

He stressed that a large number of foreign companies have recently come to Sudan to explore investment opportunities, pointing to the growing economic relations with a number of countries.

Ghandour further called on the Italian companies to visit Sudan to examine the investment climate and explore the available opportunities in the various fields.

It is noteworthy that a number of Italian companies have participated in the 2017 Khartoum International Fair.

(ST)

s
