Sudan has deal with Russia to transform its army into deterrent force: al-Bashir

February 8, 2018 (PORT SUDAN) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir said on Thursday that his country has a programme with Russia to transform the army into a deterrent force capable of defeating any adversary.

SAF troops march during the concluding ceremony of Northern Thunder in Saudi Arabia on March 12, 2016 (ST Photo)

Since the seventies, Sudan has developed close military ties with Russia, which is the main provider of its military arsenal, especially the Air Force.

"We have a programme with the State of Russia to develop the armed forces to be a deterrent force for anyone who wishes to (attack) the nation and its capabilities," he said.

Al-Bashir who was speaking to soldiers of the Sudanese army based in Port Sudan capital of the Red Sea State didn’t elaborate on the nature of this military programme.

During a visit to Russia last November, al-Bashir offered to President Vladimir Putin to establish a Russian base in the Red Sea. He also said in press statements during his visit that Sudan demanded a land-air defence system, frigates missile launcher, minesweeper boats, radars and missile systems.

The president stressed in his speech, Thursday, the readiness of the armed forces to protect the coast of the Red Sea and protect the security and stability of Sudan.

"We are ready for anyone who attempts to undermine our country," he said.

The president further praised the armed forces and its role to preserve the integrity of the country.

"We are not fighting for war and we are not attacking anyone, but whoever someone fights us will defend our land," he said, adding " there is a conspiracy against Sudan."

Al-Bashir, also, pointed to the adoption by the government of a three-axis programme for the development of the army, the formation and training of its members, and improving their living conditions.

(ST)