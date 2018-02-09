Police captures gunmen, frees hostage in East Darfur

February 9, 2018 (ED-DAEIN) - East Darfur State police managed to free a resident who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his home in the state’s capital, Ed-Daein last week.
On February 1, three gunmen on a blue four-wheel-drive Land Cruiser vehicle stormed the house of Kamel Mohamed Bashir at 8:30 pm (local time) and took him to an unknown location.
A relative of the victim by the name of Khalid Ahmed told Sudan Tribune the police has freed the hostage and captured the perpetrators.
“East Darfur police in coordination with West Darfur police managed to capture the Land Cruiser vehicle and the abductors and freed the kidnapped, Kamel Mohamed Bashir in El-Geneina [West Darfur State capital],” he said
He praised efforts exerted by the police and the criminal investigation unit, expressing hope to complete the legal procedures as soon as possible and bring the culprits to a just trial.
In August 2017, the Sudanese government launched a major disarmament campaign in Darfur and Kordofan, saying illegal weapons pose the greatest threat to security and stability in the western regions.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Economic collapse in Sudan is rapidly accelerating 2018-02-08 19:56:12 By Eric Reeves The Central Bank of Sudan, which has only a very small amount of foreign exchanged currency (Forex), is reported today to have banned any non-governmental agent or business from (...)
Impact of war trauma on South Sudanese 2018-01-30 08:50:41 By Nhial T. Tutlam* War is a very nasty affair. Of course, this is not news to anyone who has experienced it. Most people who have experienced war have either witnessed or directly experienced (...)
South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders 2018-01-29 21:39:55 By Gatwech Deng Wal South Sudan’s peace will not materialise under IGAD’s leaders! This is because their neutrality, failure to give a clear and timely commitment in support to bring about peace (...)
MORE