Sudanese opposition calls for multiple protests in Khartoum

Demonstrators protest for the third time against the increase of bred price in Khartoum North on 31 January 2018 (ST Photo)

February 9, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The “27 November” movement has called on the residents of the Sudanese capital to take to streets on Tuesday to protest against the recent prices hike.

Since the release of the 2018 budget last month, peaceful protests erupted in a number of Sudanese states leading to the killing of a high school student in West Darfur State and detention of dozens of opposition activists across the country.

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune on Friday, the 27 November movement called to organize simultaneous protests in the tri-capital including Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North (Bahri) at 3:00 pm (local time) on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the peaceful demonstrations would be launched from major transportation stations in the three cities, saying the Khartoum protest would head towards the Presidential Palace.

The statement also pointed to alternate gathering areas if the police and security forces attacked the peaceful marches.

It called on the opposition forces, civil society organizations and trade unions to join the protest, vowing to continue the peaceful marches and support all forms of popular resistance.

The “27 November” movement is a youth group which launched a social media campaign on November 27, 2016 calling on the Sudanese people to engage in civil obedience to resist the government decision to lift fuel, electricity and drug price.

It is noteworthy that the government decision to lift fuel subsidies in September 2013 prompted deadly demonstrations in several Sudanese states leading to the killing of over 200 people.

(ST)

