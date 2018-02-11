 
 
 
No one signs own arrest warrant, says S. Sudan official

South Sudan's Information Minister Michael Makuei (File photo Samir Bol/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
February 10, 2018 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said his government declined on Saturday to sign a declaration of principles containing a punitive provision because no one signs a document authorizing an arrest warrant.

Lueth wondered why the international community was asking them to sign the document even when the United States and its allies sanctioned him and other colleagues without their permission.

“There is no way one should give an enemy a stick and his head to beat. When they, the Americans, declared the sanctions on me, did they ask me to sign that document? Why now?" asked the minister.

The government delegation, in its 10 February statement to the public, argued that the contentious article 28 in the declaration of principles which the government opted not to sign, has been covered by article 14 of the ceasefire and humanitarian access, which the warring parties earlier signed on December 21, 2017.

The statement called for the removal of the article because it incriminates the parties. It further pointed out that sanctions and or other punitive measures are usually imposed without approval or consent of the targeted party, individuals or institutions.

“The Transitional Government of National Unity objected to the inclusion of article 28 of the declaration of principles and suggested that it should be deleted from the text or that the names of those parties who do not wish to sign or associate themselves with the declaration of principles should have their name(s) deleted”, the statement reads in part.

The mediation team, however, rejected the government’s position, arguing that signing of the declaration of principles should be optional and voluntary after days of negotiation without consensus.

“Since the signing of the declaration of principle is optional and thus not binding on non-signatories and since the parties are already in progress discussing and deliberating on issues without the declaration of principle in place, the signing of the declaration of principles becomes unnecessary and irrelevant”, noted the statement.

REBELS ON COURSE

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) led by the country’s former First Vice-President, Riek Machar on Friday announced it signed a Declaration of Principles for the peace revitalization process while the government refused the framework saying it calls for sanctions on the parties.

The SPLM / SPLA (IO) "Deputy Chairman of the SPLM/SPLA (IO), Comrade Henry Odwar has signed the Declaration of Principles (DoP), for the IGAD - High Level Revitalization Forum on South Sudan (HLRF)," said a statement released by Mabior Garang Mabior the head of the head of the SPLM-IO information committee.

"The leadership would like to assure our people, that your Movement, the SPLM/SPLA (IO) is fully committed to peace through a negotiated settlement," Mabior further added.

The rebel official, however, didn’t comment on the position of the government delegation on the Declaration of Principles but stressed that their delegation is resolved to negotiate with the government in good faith and they shall not betray the hopes and aspirations of South Sudanese for peace.

The second phase of the South Sudan peace revitalization forum started Monday, after the failure of the parties to implement a cessation of hostilities. It is also convened under regional and international threats to impose sanctions on the parties if they fail to honour the peace deal.

(ST)

  11 February 06:30, by Koryom2

    "wondered why the international community was asking them to sign the arrest when the United States and its allies sanctioned him and other colleagues without their permission" Fools, let your damn corporate America, the UK, their UN, their NGOs, their evil juus & some of their creepy allies here in our own region kill one of leaders like their Dr. John Garang & get away with it again>>>

    repondre message

    11 February 06:41, by Koryom2

      In fact, if people like Mr. Michael Makuei let themselves be fooled again by the evil corporate America, the UK, their UN, NGOs, their evil juus & some of our creepy allies like ethiopia, Kenya, to some small extent, or North Sudan that are being hedged by these same evil corporate America, the UK, their UN & some of their creepy allies in between>>>

      repondre message

      11 February 07:03, by Koryom2

        The fools like Pagan Amuom, Rebecca Nyandeng, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot, Kosti Manibe and their other fools would never ever be welcomed back into our country from those hotels, brothers & bars of Adis Ababa under an circumstances.

        repondre message

  11 February 06:38, by Rumbek S. Sudan

    We South Sudanese have known that government is not for peace in South Sudan, either at the national or grassroots level. Now it is becoming clearer that all suffering South Sudanese are going through was caused by the government.

    repondre message

    11 February 07:06, by Koryom2

      Rumbek S. Sudan,
      "We South Sudanese have known that government is not for peace in South Sudan, either at the national or grassroots level. Now it is becoming clearer that all suffering South Sudanese are going through was caused by the government" What do you want the government of South Sudan to do to you fool?>>>

      repondre message

      11 February 07:53, by Koryom2

        You idiots are told time & time again to farm your damn lands for food security since we have all the lands available, that many of our elders had fought gallantly? Fellows, I will repeat again, the damn rubbish being shopped around in the hotels, brothels & bars>

        repondre message

  11 February 07:29, by John Baangot

    Good job Mr. Lueth! Tell the fools how it works in legal terms. You do not ask for a signature from those you want to sanction. And if the declaration of principle is not binding, then why the hell did it have to be signed and given many hours of rigorous attention? Fucking jump to the next item, IGAD!

    repondre message

    11 February 07:53, by jubaone

      John Baangot,
      Mr. Makuei is acknowledging that he is indeed a sought criminal who voluntarily would not sign his own arrest warrant. Wow! Then IGAD, US, Troika must give him a good chase and have him taken to ICC. That is where hard core criminals belong. Makuei can't return to Bor bcoz it's chaos there, Uganda is unsafe, Kenya will hand him over to ICC.

      repondre message

    11 February 11:36, by Koryom2

      John Baangot,
      Fellows, *do you idiots really know that your Pagan Amuom & Co.* were the greatest criminals who were used on "Tong Amuometh, Anyidi & Paluer in 1982-1983?" It was Pagan Amuom & bunch of other fools who were playing games with the Dinka/Jieng boys & that was why the Bor Dinkas/Jiengs went Jebel Bongo in big numbers to arm themselves & it then went & turned out to be>>>

      repondre message

      11 February 12:15, by Koryom2

        the liberation of the South Sudanese people & our country. Dr. John Garang & other well informed boys were waiting for our boys in Itang, Bilpam, Jebel Bongo, Panyido, Dimmo, Raad one and raad two. Fellows, watch this space. We have taken back our country & we would never ever again allow the evils like the evil juus, our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan & their creepy allies>>>

        repondre message

  11 February 07:39, by jubaone

    Lawless criminals and scumbags fear the law, law-abiding people follow the law and have no problems. A thief doesn't turn himself to the police but has to be pursued. We shall continue this chase till they all drop what they stole and remain the "aryan jienge" the way they came. Period.

    repondre message

    11 February 09:00, by South South

      jubaone,

      Sanctions are imposed on people against their will. Who says people sign documents to be sanctioned. I can not believe this stupid idea. Makuei is right, government of South Sudan is right and we are right.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



