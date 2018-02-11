Sudan reintegrates 8,000 ex-fighters in 2017: DDR



February 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) Commission said 8,000 fighters have been reintegrated in 2017.

The DDR commissioner Salah al-Tayeb said 5,400 demobilized have been reintegrated as well 2,600 ex-fighters from the armed groups, Sudanese army and the Popular Defence Forces.

Speaking after a meeting on the support for the DDR on Sunday, al-Tayeb pointed out to the strong political will to implement the DDR programmes, calling on rebels to lay down their arms and return to the country.

He added the meeting reached a number of recommendations including to support programmes of his commission, saying they also discussed the DDR 2017 budget.

For her part, the Minister of Welfare and Social Security Mashai’r al-Dawalab said the meeting praised the role of the DDR.

She pointed out to the success achieved by the DDR in mobilizing national resources, stressing efforts of the social development sector to support the DDR activities.

(ST)