EU parliament call to release Sudanese rights defender laureate of Sakharov Prize

February 11, 2018 (KHARTOUM) - The European Parliament has called for the release of Sudanese opponents and activists detained following a number of protests against the rising prices in the country, pointing to Salih Mahmoud Osman who is laureate of the European Parliament Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought.

Salih Mahmoud Osman (AP/file photo)

In a statement released on Friday Vice-President of the European Parliament, Heidi Hautala and the Chair of the Human Rights Subcommittee, Pier Antonio Panzeri condemned the "arbitrary arrest" of Salih Mahmoud Osman, Sakharov Prize Laureate and Vice President of the Darfur Bar Association, and the other human rights defenders in Sudan.

"We are alarmed to learn that a crackdown on protesters, human rights defenders, student activists, journalists, attorneys and academics continues in Sudan, with the authorities using arbitrary arrests and excessive force to deal with peaceful protests against rising food prices," reads the statement.

The EU lawmakers also condemned the on-going detention of journalist and human rights defender citing, Amel Habbani, Ahmed Jadien.

They urged the Sudanese government to guarantee the physical and psychological integrity of the detainees and to release them or bring them to justice if they believe there is a reason to hold them in jail.

"We also call on the government of Sudan to immediately stop the harassment of the media and allow for media in Sudan to publish and broadcast without fear," stressed the statement.

Sudanese security forces arrested political leaders mainly from the Sudanese Congress Party, Sudanese Communist Party and National Umma Party because their parties organised protests against the increase of bread price.

