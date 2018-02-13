Chadian militia kills 8 tribesmen in West Darfur: native administrator

February 13, 2108 (EL-GENEINA) Seven people were killed and eight injured in an armed attack by Chadian militias against Mistry village, in the locality of Baida, West Darfur State.

A native leader of the Rezeigat tribe, Al-Sayer Issa Balla, told Sudan Tribune that “Chadian militias from Zaghawa tribe on Monday carried out an attack against Mistry killing 7 Rezeigat tribesmen and injuring 8 others”.

He added the attacking militias stole more than 460 heads of camels and cows before they crossed the borders to Chad, saying a number of vehicles carrying weapons and gunmen have secured the escape of the perpetrators into the Chadian territory.

Balla pointed out that the attack is the fifth of its kind, calling on West Darfur government to protect its residents and their property against the repeated attacks.

He also demanded the joint Sudanese-Chadian border protection force to bear its responsibility and bring these attacks to an end, saying the residents can’t protect themselves after the government collected their weapons.

The joint border force between Sudan and Chad has been deployed along the joint border in 2010 in line with a deal to stop support to rebel groups and cross-border attacks.

(ST)