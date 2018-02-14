 
 
 
Wednesday 14 February 2018

Quash death sentence, Amnesty International tells S. Sudan

February 13, 2018 (NAIROBI) – The campaign group, Amnesty International on Tuesday called or the immediate squashing of the death penalty against former rebel spokesperson, James Gatdet Dak.

JPEG - 23.6 kb
James Gatdet Dak, Riek Machar’s spokesperson ’Reuters photo)

A South Sudan court on Monday sentenced the former spokesman of the rebel leader, Riek Machar to death, citing multiple provisions in the constitution as the basis upon which the verdict was reached.

Dak was facing several charges, including accusations of treason.
The lead-defence lawyer in the case, Monyluak Alor Kuol described the verdict as a political decision

“Gatdet’s sentence is completely unacceptable and must be quashed immediately. The death penalty is an abhorrent punishment and should never be used in any circumstances,” said Sarah Jackon, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

She described the sentence as “completely unacceptable” and must be quashed immediately by the South Sudanese government.

"Gatdet received his death sentence at a time when he had had no legal representation for more than a month. In any case, the death penalty has no place in the modern era,” Jackon further stated.

“Instead of sentencing people to death, the South Sudanese government should immediately establish an official moratorium on executions with a view to abolishing this cruel and inhuman penalty, as have 105 other countries around the globe,” she added.

The campaign group said it opposes the death penalty in all cases without exception regardless of the nature of the crime, the characteristics of the offender, or the method used by the state to kill the prisoner, describing death penalty as a violation of the right to life and the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment.

Dak was unlawfully transferred from Kenya to South Sudan in November 2016. He spent over seven months in solitary confinement before finally being charged with abetment, treason, publishing or communicating false statements prejudicial to South Sudan, and undermining the authority of or insulting President Salva Kiir.

(ST)

  • 14 February 07:08, by Games

    They are not going to kill Gatdet; they are making those noises to interrupting the on-going peace processes in Addis Abab. Even Salva Kiir himself knows that killing Gatdet Dak is a bad Idea for the country. There are lots of people serving in Juba Administration that have said nasty stuffs about Salva Kiir and the country. The examples of those are Lul Ruach Koang which is current SPL-JCE spokes

    • 14 February 07:54, by Rumbek S. Sudan

      If James Gadet is found guilty of incitement and treason and then sentenced to death by hanging, then who will be sentenced to death by hanging for thousands innocent South Sudanese killed in this four year conflict? James Gadet, you will be sat free for you are very innocent.

  • 14 February 07:09, by Games

    The examples of those are Lul Ruach Koang which is current SPL-JCE spokesperson, Taban Deng Gai current VP of JCE and Alfred Lado Gore

  • 14 February 09:13, by Uncle J

    Where was Amnesty International when Saddam Hussein was sentenced to death penalty and hanged in 2006 in Iraq? Why the Amnesty International didn’t safe him from death penalty? South Sudan 🇸🇸 is a sovereign country and has the laws like any other sovereign country

  • 14 February 09:24, by Uncle J

    ...the most recent death penalty record carried on Australia 🇦🇺 citizens Myuran Sukumuran and Andrew Chan by Indonesia, Amnesty International was there why they didn’t stop 🛑 that?

  • 14 February 09:24, by Uncle J

    ...the most recent death penalty record carried on Australia 🇦🇺 citizens Myuran Sukumuran and Andrew Chan by Indonesia, Amnesty International was there why they didn’t stop 🛑 that?

